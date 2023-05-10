CANTON - Madrid-Waddington and Canton scored NAC Golf victories at Canton’s two golf courses in Tuesday’s action.

The Yellow Jackets downed Colton-Pierrepont 269-304 at the Partridge Run Golf Course to gain their first win of the season and Canton stayed unbeaten with a 220-268 win at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.