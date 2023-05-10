CANTON - Madrid-Waddington and Canton scored NAC Golf victories at Canton’s two golf courses in Tuesday’s action.
The Yellow Jackets downed Colton-Pierrepont 269-304 at the Partridge Run Golf Course to gain their first win of the season and Canton stayed unbeaten with a 220-268 win at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.
M-W def C-P: Kyle Murphy 45 and Parker Bogart 48 shot the two best rounds of the day for M-W and Austin Sullivan 54, Grant Hayes 55 and Landon Sharlow 67 rounded out the scoring five.
Canton def Gouv: Ryan Jones, John O’Neill and Dan O’Neill turned in rounds of 41, 42 and 43 and Sam Sieminski and Will McDonough rounded out the Bears’ scoring at 45 and 48.
