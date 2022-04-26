MADRID - A pitchers duel and a scorefest materialized on Monday as Madrid-Waddington hosted Brushton-Moira in NAC East Softball and Baseball action in 70-degree weather on Monday.
In softball B-M prevailed 5-1 as Kennedy Hebert prevailed in a crisp pitching duel over Caeleigh Burke while in Baseball action the host Yellow Jackets claimed a 19-12 win with a strong team hitting performance.
In other softball action St. Regis Falls downed Parishville-Hopkinton 15-12 and Norwood-Norfolk downed Salmon River 21-5.
SOFTBALL
B-M 5 - M-W 1: Kennedy Hebert struck out nine and walked just two in hurling a two-hit victory while M-W’s Caeleigh Burke was also very sharp striking out nine and allowing just two walks in a three-hitter.
“It was a very good pitching duel. The difference was that we made four errors and they committed only one. Our errors came at crucial times,” said M-W Coach Tim Dashnaw.
“It was a good game for us though. Caeleigh Burke has worked very hard and has really improved.”
Emma St. Mary, Kennedy Hebert and Lani Clark all singled for B-M and Summer Mayville scored two runs. Alaina Armstrong singled for M-W and scored her team’s lone run in the sixth inning and Adrianna Willard also singled.
BASEBALL
M-W 19 - B-M 12: Nick Bates pitched three innings in relief to pick up the victory and singled in a 13-hit winning offense led by Luke LePage with four singles and three RBIs.
Jack Bailey singled and tripled, Jacob Morgan doubled, Tanor Harvey, Logan Cordova and Caleb Averill all singled twice and Matt Robinson added a single.
