M-W sprinters excel in track-field season opener

MADRID - The Madrid-Waddington Track-Field teams both dropped their season openers to Malone (146-42 Boys, 133-76 Girls) and Tupper Lake (101.50-85 Boys, 94-89.50 Girls) on Thursday at home but did showcase a very strong showing in the sprint events.

The Lady Jackets also displayed excellent lead performers placing first in six events including the 4x100 relay with Hailee Blair, Hailey Marcellus, Reese Durant and Kaitlyn Putman in 53:40 and the 4x400 relay with Durant, Marcellus, Grace Plumley and Putman in 4:41.30. Blair also won the long jump in 16-06 and Marcellus paced the 100 hurdles in 17.20 and the triple jump in 32-02 where Plumley (27-09) took third.

