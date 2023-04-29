M-W sprinters excel in track-field season opener

MADRID - The Madrid-Waddington Track-Field teams both dropped their season openers to Malone (146-42 Boys, 133-76 Girls) and Tupper Lake (101.50-85 Boys, 94-89.50 Girls) on Thursday at home but did showcase a very strong showing in the sprint events.
The Lady Jackets also displayed excellent lead performers placing first in six events including the 4x100 relay with Hailee Blair, Hailey Marcellus, Reese Durant and Kaitlyn Putman in 53:40 and the 4x400 relay with Durant, Marcellus, Grace Plumley and Putman in 4:41.30. Blair also won the long jump in 16-06 and Marcellus paced the 100 hurdles in 17.20 and the triple jump in 32-02 where Plumley (27-09) took third.
Durant soloed to 800 run honors in 2:43.70 and took second in the 100 dash at 13.30 and Kaitlyn Putman won the discus throw in 101.00 and ran third n the 200 dash 28.30 .
Other lead efforts for the Jackets came from Destiny Bailey (3rd SP 21-10.5, 3rd discus 74-06), Grace Plumley (4th 100), Phebe Grady (3rd 100H) and Ella Katzman (3rd HJ).
Other meet medalists were: Malone’s Ava Lilock in the 100 dash 12.70, Adyson King in the 200D in 27.20 and 400 run in 1:02.40, Ellie LeRay in the 1500 5:33.10, Tye Lawrence in the 3000 1:43.40, 4x800 relay 11:49.0 and Makenna Monette in the shot put 24-09.
Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis led the 400H in 1:15.50.
In the Boys Meet M-W’s Matt Reed won the 100 (11.70) and 200 dashes (24.20), Adam Sabatini took third in the long jump in 15-10, William Moots took third in the shot put in 30.05.25 and Tyree Hawkins placed third in the discus in 80-11.
Other meet medalists were: Malone’s Justin Borman in the 800 2:26.20, Watson Chodat in the 1600 in 4:50.40 and 3200 in 10:37.14, Dylan Keating in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.20, the 4x400 relay in 3:59, the 4x800 relay in 9:39.00, Ayden Dubose in the high jump 5-02 and long jump 19:00 and Cooper Funk in the shot put in 34-00 and discus in 100:05.
Tupper Lake’s Mitchell Keating won the triple jump in 33:04 and the Lumberjacks took the 4x100 relay in 48.20.
The M-W teams will compete in the St. Lawrence University Invitational today.
