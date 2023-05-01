MADRID — The Madrid-Waddington Girls Track-Field team turned some outstanding efforts in its season opening events last week.
On Saturday the Lady Yellow Jackets won two events and placed seventh in a strong field at the SLU Showcase scoring 47.5 points led by a pair of first place finishes.
The Madrid-Waddington Track-Field teams both dropped their season openers to Malone (146-42 Boys, 133-76 Girls) and Tupper Lake (101.50-85 Boys, 94-89.50 Girls) on Thursday at home but did showcase a very strong showing in the sprint events outstanding leadership.
SLU SHOWCASE
The Potsdam girls and Indian River boys took home the team titles Saturday at the St. Lawrence University Section 10 Showcase in Canton.
Potsdam finished with 133 1/2 points in the girls competition. Beaver River was second with 91 and Norwood-Norfolk was third with 90.
Kaitlyn Putman emerged as a double medalist at the SLU Showcase on Saturday as she won the discus throw in 82-8 and ran on he first place 4x100 relay team with Hailee Blair, Reese Durant and Hailey Marcellus in 54.24. Blair also paced sixth in the 100 dash and fourth in the long jump and Marcellus led a 3-4-6 finish in the 100 hurdles with Maddy Armstrong and Phebe Grandy.
Armstrong also took eighth in the high jump where Elia Kitzman took fifth.
The M-W Boys placed 12th in the Boys Mee with 17 points led by Matt Reed took second in the long jump in 18-5 and sixth in the 200 dash.
Adam Sabatini placed third in in the pentathlon.
OFA had three placings in the showcase. Trystan Biller took seventh in the high jump and eighth in the 100 dash and Mia LaBella took eighth in the Girls 100 hurdles.
Lindy Betrus led the Potsdam girls with wins in the 200 meters, 400, long jump and triple jump.
Beaver River won the 1,600 relay and picked up individual wins from Naomi Roggie in pole vault and Hannah Roggie in shot put.
Norwood-Norfolk was led by Sharon Colbert, who won the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.
Canton’s Stella Shipman won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Salmon River’s Makenna Manson won the 100. Malone’s Ellie Leroy won the steeplechase.
Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines won the high jump and Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis won the pentathlon.
Indian River’s boys won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Canton was led by Caleb Young, who won the 400.
Malone’s Watson Chodat won the 800 and steeplechase.
Beaver River picked up wins from Conner Zehr in the 3,200 and Sawyer Schewndy in the pole vault.
Potsdam’s Theo Hughes won the pentathlon and Norwood-Norfolk won the 3,200 relay.
DEBUT MEET
The Lady Jackets also displayed excellent lead performers placing first in six events including the 4x100 relay with Hailee Blair, Hailey Marcellus, Reese Durant and Kaitlyn Putman in 53:40 and the 4x400 relay with Durant, Marcellus, Grace Plumley and Putman in 4:41.30. Blair also won the long jump in 16-06 and Marcellus paced the 100 hurdles in 17.20 and the triple jump in 32-02 where Plumley (27-09) took third.
Durant soloed to 800 run honors in 2:43.70 and took second in the 100 dash at 13.30 and Kaitlyn Putman won the discus throw in 101.00 and ran third n the 200 dash 28.30 .
Other lead efforts for the Jackets came from Destiny Bailey (3rd SP 21-10.5, 3rd discus 74-06), Grace Plumley (4th 100), Phebe Grady (3rd 100H) and Ella Katzman (3rd HJ).
Other meet medalists were: Malone’s Ava Lilock in the 100 dash 12.70, Adyson King in the 200D in 27.20 and 400 run in 1:02.40, Ellie LeRay in the 1500 5:33.10, Tye Lawrence in the 3000 1:43.40, 4x800 relay 11:49.0 and Makenna Monette in the shot put 24-09.
Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis led the 400H in 1:15.50.
In the Boys Meet M-W’s Matt Reed won the 100 (11.70) and 200 dashes (24.20), Adam Sabatini took third in the long jump in 15-10, William Moots took third in the shot put in 30.05.25 and Tyree Hawkins placed third in the discus in 80-11.
Other meet medalists were: Malone’s Justin Borman in the 800 2:26.20, Watson Chodat in the 1600 in 4:50.40 and 3200 in 10:37.14, Dylan Keating in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.20, the 4x400 relay in 3:59, the 4x800 relay in 9:39.00, Ayden Dubose in the high jump 5-02 and long jump 19:00 and Cooper Funk in the shot put in 34-00 and discus in 100:05.
Tupper Lake’s Mitchell Keating won the triple jump in 33:04 and the Lumberjacks took the 4x100 relay in 48.20.
