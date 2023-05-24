MADRID- Madrid-Waddington Softball Coach Meghan Perrine will
MADRID- Madrid-Waddington Softball Coach Meghan Perrine will
stressing defense as her second seeded team prepares for the Section 10 Class C Softball Championship, on Thursday, against top seeded and many-time champion St. Lawrence Central.
The Yellow Jackets (12-4) reached the title game trimming Brushton-Moira (10-6) 3-2 in a brilliant pitching duel between Kendall Thompson and the Panthers’ Emma St. Mary. SLC (12-3) cruised past Norwood-Norfolk 191.
Thompson struck out 14Bell and did not allow a runner until the Panthers scored two runs after a two-out error in the top of the seventh.
“We all know what a difference one error can make. We made an error in the seventh and they scored two runs and almost scored enough to ber ahead,” said Coach Perrine.
“St. Lawrence Central is always solid. It should be a great game.”
M-W 3 - B-M 2: The Jackets took a 3-0 lead with a single run in the third inning when Heather Manson doubled and scored and two in the fourth where Zoey French doubled and Thompson, Hallie Paquin and Melisa Martel all singled.
Madyson Bellows, Summer Mayville and St. Mary all singled with two outs in the seventh before Thompson stranded runners on second and third with a game-ending strikeout.
