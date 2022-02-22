POTSDAM — With a 65-50 victory over Massena at Maxcy Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus, the Malone boys basketball was crowned Section 10’s Class A champion for the 2021-22 campaign.
Evan Dumas led the way for the Huskies on Monday evening with 17 points.
Zendann Poirier added 12 points, while Gunvir Johal finished with 11 points.
“It’s unbelievable, I couldn’t be any more happier with this team,” Poirier said. “First quarter happened (Massena) definitely won it for sure. But after that, we brought up the intensity.”
In the girls Class A final, Massena defeated Malone, 52-38, to win its first crown in four seasons.
BOYS
MALONE 65, MASSENA 50
Malone closed out the final three minutes of regulation on a 10-0 run in capturing its third consecutive championship.
After matching the Huskies’ energy throughout the first half, the Red Raiders’ shooting hands went cold in the latter 16 minutes.
The Raiders netted only 16 points to the Huskies’ 36 points in that span.
“Coach (Tim) Lamay said, ‘You’ve got to close out on shooters, especially against that team,’ ” Poirier said. “They’re such a good offensive team … in the second quarter, definitely brought it down, they had no (3-point field goals) in the second quarter and we picked it up from (there).”
The Huskies led the Raiders, 29-26 at halftime, following a back-and-forth battle through opening 16 minutes.
Massena started the game outshooting Malone 6-2 from deep in the first quarter.
Johal, off an offensive rebound with 2:34 left until the half, went up strong and drew an one-and-one to put Malone up, 27-24.
Following a strong layup from Dumas to put the Huskies up, 17-15, Massena went on a 5-0 run to close out the first quarter with a 20-17 lead.
It would be the only lead the Raiders had through the quarter.
“Massena’s tough, they play hard, they always play as a team,” Johal said. “We knew we had to win as team. We started out strong. Not defensively, but we put the effort in. We knew what we had to do. We came out here, we got it done.”
GIRLS
MASSENA 52, MALONE 38
Malone fell behind early to Massena and could not jumpstart its offense for a comeback.
The Red Raiders — behind 13 points from Joey Abrantes and 11 points from Tori Jacobs — put the game out of reach early en route to a triumph.
Abrantes, off three first-quarter 3-pointers, netted nine of her points in the opening eight minutes.
The Raiders responded to a short 4-2 burst by the Huskies to open the second half with an 8-3 run.
Massena outscored Malone in the third quarter to put the game on ice.
Massena led Malone, 29-13, at halftime.
In the second quarter, the Huskies took better care of the ball, allowing just three turnovers, but their offense struggled to find production.
The Raiders throughout the night guarded the perimeter with efficiency.
Malone tried to run its offense through the post, but passing lanes were scarce.
“We were trying to isolate a mismatch in the post (in the first half),” Malone head coach Sam Dumont said.
Massena, with 6:06 left in the second, led 21-9. The Raiders ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run.
Massena led the Huskies, 10-4, with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders built an early lead by scoring eight of their points off Huskies’ turnovers and didn’t look back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.