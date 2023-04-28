MALONE — Malone used late scoring to break-away in close games to sweep NAC Central Baseball and Softball action from OFA on Thursday.
In baseball Tundra Perry pitched a two-hitter in a 9-2 win over OFA and in softball the Huskies held off a late rally by OFA to gain a 6-2 win over winning the first game of a doubleheader 17-6.
“The girls are hitting well but have been making two many errors. But we have been in position to win said OFA Coach Tony Williams after the Devils suffered their fourth straight loss after a 2-0 start.
In the 17-6 first game win Alex St. Hilaire rapped a homerun and a triple, Grace McClain rapped a triple, a triple, double and a single and Val St. Hilaire doubled and stroke two singles.
In the second game Alexis St. Hillaire pitched a four-hitter in a 6-2 decision and Alyx St. Hilaire tripled. Val St. Hilaire doubled and Grace McLain singled twice.
Myah Myers doubled for OFA, Zoee Williams, Quin Crosson and Darrien Sellers singled.
The Huskies (4-0) broke loose for five runs in the bottom of the fifth exploiting four OFA errors and gained a 9-2 win after Huskie starter Jordan Perry and the Blue Devils’ Seth Shollette dueled through four innings. Perry finished with a three hitter and Logan Peck sparked his offensive support with a single and a triple.
Camern Perras, Morgan Spaulding and Keegan McArdle singled to round out the Huskies hits against Sholette and Ryan Mitchell who came on relief. Cam Griffith, Alex Mitchell and Dylan Sovie singled for OFA (0-4) which makes its home debut today against Potsdam which downed Canton 11-6 on Thursday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.