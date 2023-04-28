TI edges Hammond 1-0; E-K, Harrisville win; N-N edges Bulldogs

Softball

MALONE — Malone used late scoring to break-away in close games to sweep NAC Central Baseball and Softball action from OFA on Thursday.

In baseball Tundra Perry pitched a two-hitter in a 9-2 win over OFA and in softball the Huskies held off a late rally by OFA to gain a 6-2 win over winning the first game of a doubleheader 17-6.

