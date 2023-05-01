MASSENA — Sunday’s OFA vs Massena NAC Boys Lacrosse game was played in a steady rain.
And the host Raiders (6-1) poured on the energy on offense and defense to record an impressive 16-6 win to follow up a win over Canton on Thursday and drop OFA to 5-3.
Trysen Sunday scored 10 goals on 16 shots for the Raiders while consistently finding and creating space for short range volleys. Tara Thompson delivered three goals and three assists and Brady Fost set up four tallies. Drew Smutz (1 goals -2 assists), Ronin Oakes (1 goal - 3 assists) and Alex Mather rounded out the offensive production.
“It was a tough day for us today. Massena did really well at possessing the ball and they have guys that can make plays. Turnovers cost us today in our efforts to stay in the game with them and hopefully we can bounce back on Tuesday,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“Massena came to play and it shows in the score.”
Nate Irvine and Aiden O’Neill both scored two goals on three shots and Brady Bullock and Tegan Frederick both netted single goals. Dylan Irvine assisted on five of the Devil goals and Theodore Hewko provided one assist.
