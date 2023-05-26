POTSDAM — Up 7-6 at halftime in the Section X Championship Game, Massena Head Coach James Morrell knew that adjustments had to be made at the faceoff “X” if they were going to be able to pull away from Ogdensburg Free Academy.
In the first two quarters, OFA’s Tegan Frederick won six of nine faceoffs against Massena’s Dominic Murtagh. The adjustments paid off for Massena. After halftime, Murtagh went nine for 10 in faceoffs for the Raiders, giving their dynamic offense multiple possessions to pull away to a 17-10 victory Thursday night at SUNY Potsdam.
“Possessions are huge especially in a game like today,” said Coach Morrell, “Halftime, we did make some adjustments with our faceoff guy. Talked to him about what he was doing. As you saw in the second half he prevailed.”
Massena never trailed in the game, despite a resilient OFA team that battled back from an early two goal deficit in the first quarter to tie the game on a pair of Dylan Irvine goals. After heading into halftime up 7-6, OFA tied the game on a man-up goal by Theodore Hewko assisted by Aidan O’Neil.
However, three straight goals by Massena in the third quarter, two by Brady Frost and another by Aronhaiwaks Rice extended their lead to 11-8.
In the final quarter, the two teams traded goals until Massena’s Sunday scored three goals and assisted on another to Rice in the final 3:37 to end the game.
“We stuck to our gameplan and we are very resilient. We are aggressive, we are going to take some penalties and that’s just how we play,” said Coach Morrell, “The guys deserve this, they worked very hard.”
Sunday scored a total of four goals and assisted on three others and Takaronhiotakie Thompson, the Section X MVP, scored two goals and had four assists while Drew Smutz added four goals and an assist to pace the Red Raiders.
Massena Goalie Owen Converse had 19 saves on the night.
OFA was led by four goals from Hewko, three goals by Dylan Irvine, two by O’Neil who assisted on four goals, and Frederick who scored a goal. Senior Goaltender Alex Worden had 12 saves.
OFA Coach Andrew Roddy said that his young squad, with only two seniors, showed resiliency in the title game and was proud of their effort. Their season isn’t over. On Tuesday they will travel to Endicott to play Union Endicott High School in a Class D playoff game.
“They definitely didn’t give up. They played their hearts out. I am proud of what this team has been able to accomplish this season. It was not an easy road by any means but they still have one more game moving forward and a lot to play for,” said Coach Roddy. “Massena had a great game and capitalized on every opportunity they were given. But for our group I’m proud of them for making it back to the title game and pushing themselves to be better everyday.”
