Bath-Haverling moved past visiting Le Roy on Thursday using a three-run sixth inning fueled by an Oatkan Knights' throwing error. File photo

MASSENA - Taylor Mitchell tossed a three-hit shutout as Massena shut out OFA 6-0 in Saturday’s NAC Central Baseball action where Gouverneur downed Potsdam 13-3. In an NAC East game played Saturday Madrid-Waddington outscored St. Lawrence Central 27-19.

Massena 6 - OFA 0: Taylor Mitchell struck out 11 for the Raiders who capitalized on three walks to score three runs in the fifth inning on singles by Lawrence Eddy and H. Young and a sacrifice fly by Howard Young.

