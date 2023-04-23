MASSENA - Taylor Mitchell tossed a three-hit shutout as Massena shut out OFA 6-0 in Saturday’s NAC Central Baseball action where Gouverneur downed Potsdam 13-3. In an NAC East game played Saturday Madrid-Waddington outscored St. Lawrence Central 27-19.
Massena 6 - OFA 0: Taylor Mitchell struck out 11 for the Raiders who capitalized on three walks to score three runs in the fifth inning on singles by Lawrence Eddy and H. Young and a sacrifice fly by Howard Young.
Ryan Mitchell turned in a complete game five hitter for OFA and Lucca LaBella drilled a triple. Cam Griffith and Madden West stroked singles.
Jake Firnstein doubled and scored for Massena.
“Ryan Mitchell pitched well for and Lucca LaBella hit the ball hard,” said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno.
“They put the ball in play and we made some mistakes.”
M-W 27 - SLC 19: Jack Bailey (4-7, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs) and Caleb Averill (2-5, 5 RBI) combined to drive in 11 runs as the Yellow Jackets evened their record at 1-1. Kaden Kingston doubled in a run and combined with Hayden Maloy to pitch the win.
Other offensive contributions came from: Logan Kingston (double, triple. 4 runs), Bill Bates (double, single 4 runs), Dave Davis (3 runs), Troy Peck (double, single 3 runs) and Jakob Mayette (3 runs, 5 stolen bases).
Gouv 13 - Potsdam 3: Nolan Reed drove in three runs with a double and two singles and Isaiah Soccia singled twice and added a sacrifice fly. Hayden Stowell and Ashton Currier each stroked two singles and Riley Shepperd added a single while Tucker Mussaw pitched the win. Chase Rozier, Dylan Lamore, Jaxon Bernard, John Duffy and Liam Langstaff all singled for Potsdam.
