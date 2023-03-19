TROY — Every special team needs a player who often flies under the radar with the ability to step up to center stage when needed.
The Lady Red Devils of Hammond proved that they were indeed special on Sunday as they claimed the third New York State Class D Girls Basketball Championship in school history with a 61-37 victory over Section 4 Champion Oxford Academy at Hudson Valley Community College.
In the biggest game of her high school athletic career senior forward Hailey Manning had the game of her life. Immediately racing from the supporting cast to a starring role in the first half, she made six of eight shots and scored 11 points where the Red Devils (21-1) opened a 33-19 lead and held serve throughout the second half against the Black Hawks who reached the finals with their ability to penetrate the lane and connect on kick-out 3-pointers.
On the second basket of the game Manning helped set the tone inside converting Hammond’s third offensive rebound a the sequence.
“Hailey has done it all season. When teams concentrate on stopping Landree Kenyon and Ava Howie, Hailey has shown that she could step up,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby, a former Hammond Central standout who guided her team to state title in just her second season after serving as an assistant for Shawn Dack who directed the state championships of 2007-8.
“Any of our starters could be all-stars playing for another team and our subs have done the job whenever they are needed.”
Manning finished with 16 points on 7-12 shooting and also provided 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals and committed only 1 turnover in 30 minutes. She combining on the lead of a balanced offense with the Lady Devils’ three NAC West All-Stars: center-forwards in junior Landree Kenyon and senior Sadey Sprabary and sophomore guard Ava Howie.
“It just feels so great. We all wanted to win for our school and our community,” said Manning.
Howie delivered 12 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter and buried four of nine 3-point shooting attempts and grabbed four rebounds on the day.
Kenyon, the NAC West Division MVP, overcame a series of interior misses in the first three quarters to score the first seven points of the fourth quarter where she netted her only 3-point attempt of the day. She finished with a 13-point-11-rebound double-double with 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks.
Sprabary noted a memorable birthday with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists playing 30 minutes with only one turnover.
“We have such a great team and we are all so close. And this year with coach having her baby in the playoffs I think we got even closer. As a team we play so well together and today we did a great job talking all the time” said Howie.
“It feels so amazing to win the states.”
The Devils also excelled playing slow and manipulating the shot clock over the last 4:55 after Kenyon’s 3-pointer produced a 54-31 lead.
Defensive dynamo Zoe Cunningham buried a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired, Manning converted inside off a pass from Kenyon and then set up Sprabary in the lane on extended possessions. The Devils’ top guard reserve Laurell Vinch added a free throw and the first forward off the bench Issy Woodcock contributed two rebounds and a block.
“Our defense was great today. We knew they had good shooters but we were able shut them down,” said Cunningham.
As a team the Devils held the Black Hawks to 16-42 shooting and 1-11 from 3-point range and forced 22 turnovers. Led by their leading scorer, guard Madalyn Barrows who grabbed 10 defensive boards in a 14-point-11-rebound double-double, the undersized Hawks (21-5) did a creditable job on the boards with 26 rebounds to the Devils’ 32.
Ella Kelsey scored 13 points and Kyla Kelsey passed out four assists for the 21-5 Section 4 champions. Barrow scored off a drive and a steal to cut a Hammond lead to 16-12 late in the first quarter but Kenyon converted a putback just before the buzzer and back to back 3s by Howie created a 29-16 lead 4:55 before the half.
“I am just so proud of all the girls. At the start of the year we knew that whatever team won the NAC West had a chance to make a long run because it was such a tough league. We all wanted it so bad. Some of the girls had played in the states or had older sisters who had played down here so we knew we had a good shot” said Coach Crosby.
“Playing in a tough league and section really helped us.”
