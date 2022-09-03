Picking the Most Valuable Player of a soccer tournament is seldom easy.
OFA senior Dylan Irvine made the decision manageable on Friday night after the Blue Devils won the 28th edition of their own Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament with a 1-0 win over Heuvelton.
Irvine delivered two goals and one assist in a first round win over Morristown on Thursday and on Friday shifted back to sweeper when the Devils’ Theordore Hewko was injured. Irvine anchored the rearguard in the shutout including a spectacular full volley clear at the shadow of the goal line a running header by the Bulldogs’ Brandon Pray with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
“That was a great stop by Dylan and he played very well back on defense and when he was up. Dylan Sovie (11 saves) made some key stops and we really stepped it up in the second half with much better possessions,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
“Heuvelton is a very athletic team and that was a big win. Because of injuries we had guys move into different positions and do the job. We have a big game with Salmon River next week.”
The only goal of the game came in classic fashion in the sixth minute of the game when All-Tournament selection Tyler Sovie made a quick run on the right flank and crossed the ball to Syrus Gladle who cooly drove the ball past Heuvelton goalie Nate Mashaw who finished with 16 saves on the night.
“Tyler Sovie and Syrus Gladle play off each other very well. The set each other up for some really nice goals in the tournament. They have a unique connection,” said Coach Morley.
Chris Ashlaw’s field leadership for the Bulldogs was recognized with an All-Tournament Award.
“We played well and this was a great tournament to get us ready for our league season,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durrant.
“We had a great chance to tie the game right before the half but they came up with a big play. I was very pleased with the guys especially the three sophomores in our defense.”
Morristown won the consolation game 6-1 over Norwood-Norfolk.”
Morristown 6 - N-N 1: For the second straight night a shorthanded N-N squad earned admiration playing with only eight players. The Flyers opened the scoring against a young Green Rocket squad when Andrew Favaro controlled a blocked shot and played a ball along the ground into the net with 8:07 left in the first half.
Jarred Young netted a break-through goal for the Rockets three minutes later and then assisted on the eventual winning goal scored by Cam Toland who set up All-Tournament selection Joe Wrobel for a 3-1 MCS halftime lead.
Wrobel, Javen Joanette and Young scored in the second half where Peyton Donnelly completed a two-save goaltending win.
All-Tournament selection Dylan Lauzon handled 16 shots for N-N.
JV THRILLER
Eighth grader William Andes scored with 7:32 left in the second overtime as Canton edged OFA for the Junior Varsity title. Andes scored on a long upfield run to deny the Devils who had an apparent winning goal disallowed by an offsides call with just four seconds remaining in regulation.
“It was a really good game. Our team played very, very well and we scored. Both teams played well for almost 100 minutes,” said OFA Coach Amy Lemke.
Zadok Roiger for Canton and Brooks Garvey of OFA staged a well-played goaltending duel.
Daniel Creuer of the Bears was honored as the Tournament MVp>
“We have a good team and that is a very good team over there,” said Canton Mike Wentworth.
“Both teams played well we just happened to get break today.”
