POTSDAM — Norwood-Norfolk Central and host Potsdam Central will go up against each other in the consolation game of the annual John Jeffers Memorial Tournament after suffering opening round losses to NAC divisional rivals on Thursday.
The championship game for the varsity boys division will pit Madrid-Waddington against Franklin Academy next Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Sandstoners turf field. The consolation game between Potsdam and the Flyers is slated to kick-off at 5 p.m.
FA 2, Potsdam 0: In what also served as the Central Division debut for both squads, the Huskies got their season off to winning start as Hans Schumacher set up the eventual game-winner by Alex Hanna with 11:22 left in the first half then added the insurance marker off an assist from Jake VanSteenberg five minutes into the second.
Zach Barkman was counted on to make just one save working the crease for the shutout while Ansen Herrick turned aside eight of the shots he faced for the Sandstoners.
M-W 3, N-N 1: The opening game of the tournament saw the Yellowjackets break away to a 3-0 halftime lead before going on to gain the East Division win over the Flyers. Cody Schweinberg opened the scoring 16 minutes into the game after converting on a pass from Brennan Harmer. Matt Robinson pushed the lead to 2-0 with 7:20 left in the half off an assist from John McCall before Cade VanBuren tallied the insurance goal four minutes later assisted by Robinson.
The lone N-N goal came 11 minutes into the second half off the foot of Keegan Newtown.
Trent Lashua stopped four shots handling crease duties for the Yellowjackets. Connor Paige logged 15 saves for the Flyers.
In other season opening nonleague games involving NAC squads on Thursday, Salmon River fell 3-0 on the road Westhill, Chateaugay downed Seton Catholic 4-1 at the Northeastern Clinton Central tournament and Canton dropped a 4-1 decision to tournament host Chazy.
Westhill 3, Salmon River 0: Under the lights at Westhill, the defending state Class B champions broke open a close game with a pair of late goals in the first half.
John Miller made nine saves in the losing cause.
The Shamrocks wrap up their season-opening road trip to Central New York with a game at General Brown this morning at 11 a.m.
