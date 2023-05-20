Norwood-Norfolk used an outstanding team performance to pull away from Madrid-Waddington 217-250 in Friday’s NAC Golf action. The Flyers stopped a three-match win streak by the Yellow Jackets.
N-N 217, M-W 250: At the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton, Jace Dutch had the low round of 39 in leading the Flyers. Daniel Crosbie and Reilly Laplante both posted 41’s followed by Ace Jenkins with a 44 and Isabel Boyd with a 52.
For the Yellow Jackets who continued their late season improvement, Kyle Murphy shot a 46 followed by Parker Bogart with a 48, Grant Hayes with a 51, Austin Sullivan with a 52 and Caleb Hayden with a 53.
Earlier in the week M-W downed Clifton-Fine 279-285 and Salmon River 255-269.
M-W def C-F: Kyle Murphy and Grant Hayes put together rounds of 44 and 49 to lead M-W and Austin Sullivan finished at 58. Matt Daniels of C-F took medalist honors with a 42.
M-W def SR: Parker Bogart shot a team-leading 49 followed by Caleb Hayden 51, Austin Sullivan 51 and Kyle Murphy 52.
Canton 224 - Malone 239: In a match staged on Friday the Golden Bears stayed unbeaten and tied for first place with OFA. Ryan Jones led the Bears with a medalist 38 followed by John O’Neil 43, Sam Sieminski 45, Dan O’Neil 38 and Elizabeth Creuer 50. Ben Poupore led Malone with a 39.
