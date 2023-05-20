Livonia won a Livingston Conference tri-meet on Friday, with Tommy Keysa leading the way with a low round. File photo

Norwood-Norfolk used an outstanding team performance to pull away from Madrid-Waddington 217-250 in Friday’s NAC Golf action. The Flyers stopped a three-match win streak by the Yellow Jackets.

N-N 217, M-W 250: At the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton, Jace Dutch had the low round of 39 in leading the Flyers. Daniel Crosbie and Reilly Laplante both posted 41’s followed by Ace Jenkins with a 44 and Isabel Boyd with a 52.

