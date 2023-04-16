In 2019, Isaac LaRock was an eighth-grader on a Lisbon team that scripted one of the best success stories in recent Section 10 baseball seasons.
He batted .447 with seven doubles and a home run as a Golden Knight squad, which started LaRock and six freshmen, revived a Lisbon program that was inactive for three years.
The Knights avenged two losses to Northern Athletic Conference West champion and top-seeded Heuvelton in the Section 10 Class D title game and went on to become the first team in Lisbon sports history to reach a New York State final four.
The Knights fell in the state semifinals but judging by the youth and talent of the 2019 team, coupled with the dedication of the players, coach Dave Gravlin felt that a return trip or trips to the final four was a realistic aspiration.
Lucas Gravlin, the son of Dave, was a seventh-grader on the modified team then and excited to share in those aspirations. But then the COVID-19 pandemic created unthinkable changes. The virus canceled all NAC and Section 10 spring sports in 2020.
Lisbon won the 2021 Class C title, but in the wake of the virus, all New York State Public High School spring championships were canceled.
Last season, six seniors and LaRock, as a junior, saw their hopes to return the states dashed when Heuvelton made it.
The Bulldogs avenged two losses to Lisbon’s 10-0 NAC West championship team, 9-5, in the Class D semifinals. Tupper Lake downed the Bulldogs in Class D and moved back to Class C for the current season.
“It was really disappointing we committed seven errors in that game,” coach Gravlin said.
“It was such a tough day. We all took it very hard and I felt so bad for the players. Heading into this season we need to replace six seniors who did an great things in baseball. Isaac LaRock will need to take on more innings this year. Lucas will pitch more and we have other guys who can come in and do the job on the mound. Matt Bleau will be counted on for leadership. ”
The captains must renew the leadership of the graduated seniors, featuring NAC West MVP Ben LaRock, fellow First Team All-NAC selection Griffin Walker and Second Team selection Jayden Williams.
Entering the 2023 season, LaRock, a four-time All-NAC West First Team pitcher/infielder, will serve as a team co-captain with junior catcher-pitcher and two-time All NAC First Teamer Lucas Gravlin and senior infielder-outfielder Bleau.
Consistency is Bleau’s hallmark as he batted .257 last year.
All three were members of Lisbon’s NAC West Division and Section 10 Class D soccer championship team in the fall.
As a senior, LaRock said that he is motivated by pressure to repeat as NAC West champions and fulfill the promise of multiple trips to the state tournament.
He is coming off a junior season where he batted .367, pitched to a 4-0 record with a 2.33 ERA and a no-hitter over Chateaugay in the Section 10 quarterfinals. He batted .447 as eighth-grader and .489 with seven doubles and a home run and 20 RBIs as a sophomore.
“Yes, I do feel pressure in my last year to get back to the states. That trip to the final four as an eighth-grader was so amazing. As a senior, I will be playing with a new group of players. All the guys I came through with have graduated and it is my job to lead the new group,” said LaRock, who plans to attend lineman school after graduation.
“That loss to Heuvelton really motivated me. I worked hard in the weight room all winter to get stronger and really look forward to pitching to Lucas (Gravlin) again,” LaRock added. “He grew up with me and we have a good connection. I always know what he is thinking.”
Gravlin, who batted .500 as a freshman and only struck out four times in 38 at-bats, hit .492 last season with team highs of 26 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He posted a 3-0 pitching record with a 1.40 ERA. As a freshman, he pitched three scoreless innings.
“I remember the final four trip very well,” Lucas Gravlin said. “I was seventh-grader on the modified teams and I was around all the playoff games. I am kind of quiet and like to lead by example but I really want to win. Losing that game to Heuvelton last year is still with me and I don’t want to experience that again.”
Gravlin played more than 60 games over the summer with the Brockville Bunnies American Legion team and the Massena 18-under team.
“I really learned a lot playing all summer with the Bunnies. I learned a lot about the different situations in catching. I really enjoy catching Isaac (LaRock), we always seem to know what to pitch to throw,” Gravlin said. “I love the game and I will play college baseball somewhere.”
Coach Gravlin said the batterymates are also linked by their disdain for losing.
“They are very respectful about it but they both hate losing,” Dave Gravlin said.
They have different personalities. Isaac is vocal and he is always doing something like picking up equipment and putting a tarp on the field. Lucas leads by example and has a great passion for the game and different strategies,” Dave Gravlin said.
“Seth Pinkerton (major league draft pick from Ogdensburg) came and spoke to our team in practice. He spoke about how using a stretching band can make a real difference and now Lucas does it religiously.”
NAC OUTLOOK
Lisbon (10-0) and Heuvelton (7-3) are both ready, willing and able for a run at NAC West title. Harrisville looks to move up from a 4-6 mark behind some strong leaders. Clifton-Fine will field a team this season and Hammond will merge with Morristown again.
Salmon River returns a strong cast from last year’s 11-1 NAC Central Division championship squad, and Canton, 10-2 last year, is poised to make another run, with Gouverneur (7-5), Malone (6-6) and Massena (5-7) creating another deep field. OFA should make definite improvement from last year’s 2-9 mark and deepen the field.
Look for Norwood-Norfolk (12-2) to make a strong defense of its NAC East title and for Parishville-Hopkinton (11-3), Tupper Lake (11-3) to render strong challenges. Madrid-Waddington (10-4) is rebuilding, but Yellowjacket teams have made a habit of maturing quickly.
Tupper Lake won the Section 10 Class D title last season and has returned to Class C this year. Canton, which has already won Class C title in soccer and basketball (made state final four), looks to secure a trifecta in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.