In the pickup basketball circles, Madrid-Waddington senior center-forward Drew Harmer has the “old man’s game.”
It’s a game where a player excels through command of all the fundamentals in the scope of the team concept. Harmer’s simple but sophisticated “game” is accented by athleticism that has made an All-Northern Athletic Conference caliber performer in basketball, soccer from which he was honored as the NAC East Defensive MVP this fall, and golf.
He uses constant motion with and without the ball to win the duels for rebounding position and to create shooting space inside and outside. He uses crisp outlet passes to start fast breaks and moves the ball efficiently inside and outside in halfcourt sets. His offensive repertoire also features well-timed corner 3-pointers and jump-stop drives in the lane where he often converts second chances by following his shot.
Harmer never takes a possession off on defense, denying access to the post and dribble penetration, boxing opponents off the board and closing out on perimeter shots.
His old-school approach travels and translates well to any style of basketball.
“Harmer does so many things for us and he is so fundamentally solid. He is big enough to play in the post and he handles the ball well enough to play guard. He has a very balanced game and he is a balanced person off the court,” Yellowjackets coach Aaron Jones said of his three-year varsity starter.
“He has played a lot basketball and he and Jacob Morgan really work together well. Jacob has a great touch inside and gets a lot of putbacks.”
Harmer has combined with Morgan and sharp-shooting sixth man Troy Peck to lead the Yellow Jackets to 3-1 start this season. The Jackets downed Colton-Pierrepont and Lisbon to win their own John Dinneen Memorial Tournament and then defeated Middleburgh and lost to Mayfield, a pair of Section 2 squads, in two games played in Johnstown over the weekend.
Harmer delivered a signature multi-faceted performance in the tournament finals against Lisbon with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. He says he developed his skill package and court savvy through Jones’ intense practices and facing quicker and bigger players in pickup games at SUNY Canton where his brother, Madrid-Waddington’s all-time leading scorer Brennan, is a sophomore guard.
“Playing with Brennan and the guys at SUNY Canton (have) really helped me a lot. I learned so much from Brennan,” Harmer said. “I have had great coaches and played a lot of basketball over the years.”
His dad, Yellowjackets varsity coach and athletic director Bryan, scored 1,444 career points at Knox Memorial (1981-84). He played for his dad, coach Dick Harmer, a fixture in the crowd at Yellowjackets’ games.
After the Dinneen tournament title game, Drew Harmer said it was all about the team.
“We played with great energy and the guys off the bench really gave us great minutes. We really want to have a great season,” he said.
A season to pick up from his sophomore campaign that ended in a best-of-times followed by the worst-of-times scenario shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a look at the NAC teams’ rosters:
Canton Golden Bears
Coach: Troy Lassail.
Roster: James Bailey (Jr. F), Chris Downs (Sr. F), Ryan Jones (So. G), Jack Kerrigan (Jr. G), Cooper Ladouceur (Sr. G), Jonah Longshore (Sr. F), Vincent Nelson-Fuse (Jr. G), Ayomi Odetoyinbo (So. F), John ONeill (Jr. G), Sam Roiger (Sr. G), Daniel Rosser (Sr. F), Elias Snyder (Jr. F), Zach VanBrocklin (Sr. G), Luke Wentworth (Jr. G).
Gouverneur Wildcats
Coach: John Free.
Roster: Cole Davis (Sr.), Jared Donaldson (So.), Ethan Fitzgerald (Jr.), Ethan Platt (Jr.), Raine Rumble (Fr.), Sullivan Rumble (Sr.), Kobe Steorts (Jr.), Caden Storie (Sr.), Cale Stowell (Jr.), Holden Stowell (So.), Mark Tomford (Sr.), Mason Witherell (Sr.), Connor Wood (Sr.).
Malone Huskies
Coach: Tim Lamay.
Roster: Joseph Beck (Jr. G), Rory Cox (Sr. F), Evan Dumas (Sr. F), Jace Hammond (Jr. G), Gunvir Johal (Jr. G), Alexander LaClair (Jr. G), William LeRoy (Sr. G), Keegan McArdle (Jr. G), Evan Miller (Sr. G), Kyran Mosher (Sr. F), Zendann Poirier (So. G), Jeb Shea (Jr. F), Sullivan Wescott (Jr. F).
Massena Red Raiders
Coach: Brandon Downs.
Roster: Brandon Barnes (So.), Ryan Deshane (Sr.), Carter Firnstein (Jr.), Jake Firnstein (Jr.), Luke Greco (Sr.), Ty Lucey (Jr.), Taylor Mitchell (Fr.), Colin Patterson (So.), Garrett Weird (So.).
OFA Bue Devils
Coach: Dakota Brady.
Roster: Brady Bullock (So.), Hugh Colburn (Jr.), Jacob Farley (Jr.), Connor Graveline (Jr.), Kam Johnson (Sr.), Aiden LaFlair (Sr.), Justice McIntyre (Jr.), Alex Mitchell (Jr.), Ryan Mitchell (Jr.), Shea Polniak (So.), Alex Worden (Jr.).
Potsdam Sandstoners
Coach: Geoffrey Coleman
Roster: Rhece Barrett (Sr.), Ansen Herrick (Sr.), Tyler Hollis (Sr.), Theo Hughes (So.), Drago Jukic (Sr.), Daniel Manor III (Sr.), Kyle Murdock (Jr.), Kayden Nelson (Jr.), Tanner Race (Jr.), Cade Saiff (Sr.), Ian VanWagner (7th).
Salmon River Shamrocks
Coach: Benjamin Davison.
Roster: Charles Aldrich (Sr.), Sebastian Anderson (Sr.), Thorn Burns (Jr.), Edwards Jacobs II (So.), Sebastien Laughing (Jr.), Brody Lebehn (Jr.), Keon Mitchell (Sr.), Wren Sunday (Sr.), Riley Thomas (Jr.), Logan Thompson (Sr.), Tehoronhiathe (Jr.).
Brushton-Moira Panthers
Coach: Matt Mitchell.
Roster: Sean Cromp, Nathan Jock, Tristan LaVigne, Justin Martin, Kasey Martin, Dante Niles, Ethan Parent, Wyatt Preve, Knoah Wisner.
Colton-Pierrepont Colts
Coach: Nate Pike.
Roster: Harlee Besio (Jr.), Cody Francis (Jr.), Eric Friedel (So.), Ian Graham (Jr.), Eli Johnson (So.), Oliver Johnson (So.), Noah Rousell (Sr.), Michael Schwartfigure (Sr.), Nate Smith (So.).
Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackets
Coach: Aaron Jones.
Roster: Drew Harmer (Sr. F), Kaden Kingston (Jr. G), Tristen Cuthbert (Jr. G), Daniel Davis (Jr. G), Colby Beldock (Sr. G), Logan Cordova (Sr. G), Luke LePage (Sr. G), Trevor Saucier (Jr. F), Jacob Morgan (Sr. F), Connor Arquiett (Sr. C), Troy Peck (Jr. G), Tanner Smith (Jr. F), Joseph White (Jr. G), Jack Bailey (Jr. G)..
Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers
Coach: Stephen LaRose.
Roster: Leland Blevins (Sr. G), Daniel Dodds-Walters (Sr. F), Matthew Fisher (Sr. F), Conner Hendershot (Sr. C0, Jacob Johnson (So. F), Jacob Martin (Jr. F), Jon Snell (Jr. C), Jordan Snell (So. C), Lawson Snell (Sr. G), Conor Taillon (Sr. F), Ashley Vangellow (Jr. C), Christian Willard (Sr. F), Cody Yette (Sr. G).
St. Lawrence Larries
Coach: Joey Reome.
Roster: Damien Ashley (Fr. G), Jayden Ashley (Sr. G), Ayden Beach (Fr. G), Dylan Bissonette (Sr. F), Dylan Bodway (Jr. F), Conner Cline (Sr. F), Gabriel Knouse (Jr. F), Austin Mason (So. G), Joey Perry (So. G), Xavier Shattuck (Jr. G), Tommy Storrin (Sr. G).
Tupper Lake Lumberjacks
Coach: Brian Bennett.
Roster: Michael Corneau (So.), Keegan Dattoma (Jr.), Grant Godin (Sr.), Elijah Kulzer (Sr.), Tyler LaPlante (So.), Thomas Peterson (So.), Lowden Pratt (Sr.), Dawson Symonds (Sr.), Owen Whitman (Jr.).
Edwards-Knox Cougars
Coach: Matt Scott.
Roster: Andrew Franklin (Sr. F), Darrian Gavin (Sr. G), Kale Harper (Sr. F), Richard LeBel (Sr. C), Jared Lottie (Sr. C), Tyler Scott (Sr. G), Ethan Stalker (Jr. F), Walker Typhair (Sr. F), Mason White (Sr. F), Dylan Wood (Sr. G).
Harrisville Pirates
Coach: Brian Coloney.
Roster: Nicholas Brassard (Jr. G), Trent Briggs (Jr. G), Degan Carr (Sr. G), Charles Fuller (Sr. F), Tucker Kelly (Sr. F), Aaron Parow (Jr. F), Christopher Shampine Jr. (Jr. G), Ryan Shuler (Jr. G), Matthew Smith (Sr. F), Nolan Sullivan (So. F), Tanner Sullivan (So. G), Will Taylor (Sr. G).
Hermon-DeKalb Demons
Coach: Dylan Klock.
Roster: Colby Arquitt (Jr.), Arthur Carr (Sr.), Jacob Coller (Sr.), Skylar Daniels (Jr.), Kade Denesha (Jr.), Christian Guarino (Jr.), Adam Lynch (Jr.), Andrew Matthews (Sr.), Jacob Spencer (Sr.), David White (Jr.).
Heuvelton Bulldogs
Coach: Josh Mcallister.
Roster: Chris Ashlaw (Jr.), Jed Crawford (Sr.), Akexander Lange (Sr.), Tristan Lovely (Sr.), Nate Mashaw (Jr.), Lawrence Milsap (Sr.), Connor Phillips (Jr.), Brandon Pray (Jr.), Cole Rickett (Sr.), Lucas Thornhill (Jr), Hunter Venette (Sr.), Jacke Venette (Jr.), Tristan Young (Jr.).
Lisbon Golden Knights
Coach: Bob Jordan.
Roster: James Burke (Jr.), Coop Davison (Sr.), Connor Flack (So.), Miles Gendebien (Sr.), Lucas Gravlin (So.), Matthew Kinney (Jr.), Isaac Larock (Jr.), Noah Martin (Sr.), Simon Murray (Jr.), Keghan Power (Jr.), Cooper Rutherford (Fr.), Storm Walker (Sr.).
Morristown Green Rockets
Coach: Jake Vanarnam.
Roster: Jack Evans (Sr.), Ashton Gilmour (Jr.), Ethan Graveline (Sr.), Macaulay Ritchie (Jr.), Tristan Simmons (Sr.), Nicholas Webb (Sr.), Aaron Woodcock (Sr.), Jarred Young (Jr.).
