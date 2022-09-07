MASSENA — It has been an exciting start for the Massena boys soccer team as the Red Raiders won their first tournament championship in several years last week.
Massena defeated Parishville-Hopkinton 2-0 last Friday in the championship game of the John Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam High School.
“The boys are wicked jacked up,” Red Raiders coach Jeff Slack said. “They are really excited to start 2-0 and have no goals conceded.”
Massena went 12-4-1 overall last year and was third in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division with a 9-2-1 record.
A key to their hopes of winning a division title this year will be senior midfielder Christopher Marasco, who has been with the team since the postseason of his freshman year.
“It’s an accomplishment,” Marasco said of winning the Jeffers Tournament. “When I was a freshman we only had three wins and now we are winning our first tournament here. It’s pretty cool. It gives us motivation to win. We just take every game one-by-one. You can’t think if you will win or lose, you just have to know you have to work for that win.”
Slack called Marasco up from the junior varsity for the postseason during his freshman year. He has started every game he’s played with the varsity.
“His work ethic at games is unmatched,” Slack said. “He’s going 110 miles-per-hour the entire time until he comes off the field. That’s one of his biggest attributes. He’s a natural athlete, too. He loves competing and mixing it up.
“He’s extremely fast, one of the fastest guys on the team. He’s quick, big and strong (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) and he’s not afraid of anything, not afraid to make contact.”
Massena is off to a promising start, but the team also has some work to do after graduating 11 players from last year’s team, including 25 goals from Luke Greco.
“We have great potential,” Marasco said. “The boys get along great. We work together great. If we score goals I think we can make it all the way to states.”
Marasco enjoys his role trying to control the middle of the field for Massena.
“I’m everywhere on the field constantly, scaring the heck out of people basically knowing I’m on them,” Marasco said. “I think I play more offense, but I do play a lot of defense, too. I might be gassed, but I’ll be back on defense. I like being able to step up, take the ball, go downfield and look for another chance.
“Where there is a shot, I’ll take it. But I’ve been setting up Drew Smutz lately. He’s a great striker and he knows how to run. Our strikes are good and they have good routes.”
Marasco is not sure if this will be his final season playing competitive soccer.
He said he would like to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to study biomedical engineering. He also is considering Clarkson University.
“I want to build blueprints for body parts, then a doctor would put them on,” Marasco said. “I think it would be pretty sick to build someone’s body part.”
Because of the difficult course work involved it’s possible Marasco may not have time to study and play soccer in college.
“I may even like to play club soccer,” Marasco said. “I don’t want to give up soccer.”
Slack is happy to have one more fall to work with Marasco and see how far his team can go in the playoffs.
“Our main goal is to win the (Central),” Slack said. “That’s something we have not done in a while. We have a high soccer IQ. I have several guys who have spent a lot of time learning the game and playing the game over the years. Our ball movement is also pretty impressive.”
Marasco’s father, Ralph, and his late uncle Chris, were both standout baseball players at Norwood-Norfolk. But Christopher has loved being part of Massena’s athletic teams, playing hockey in the winter and baseball in the spring.
“This school supports our athletic department so well,” Marasco said. “Our sports are the main thing of the school. The fan base is always big and people show so much support.”
The Marasco file
Year: Senior
Hometown: Louisville
Parents: Ralph and Kim
Brother: Elijah
Other: National Honor Society, Jazz band
NORTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
CENTRAL DIVISION
Outlook: This division was top-heavy last year and could be again this season. Salmon River won the regular-season title, finishing one point ahead of Ogdensburg Free Academy and two points ahead of Massena.
Canton Golden Bears
Coach: Matt Caufield
2021 record: 6-12 overall (4-8 division),
Gouverneur Wildcats
Coach: Luke Hayden
2021 record: 0-15 (0-12),
Malone Huskies
Coach: Chris Yaw.
2021 record: 3-13 (3-9),
Massena Red Raiders
Coach: Jeff Slack.
2021 record: 12-4-1 (9-2-1),
Ogdensburg Free Academy Blue Devils
Coach: Matt Morley
2021 record: 12-5-1 (10-2),
Potsdam Sandstoners
Coach: Paul VanLeuven
2021 record: 6-10 (5-7),
Salmon River Shamrocks
Coach: Tim Cook
2021 record: 13-4-1 (10-1-1).
EAST DIVISION
Outlook: There are a lot of strong teams in this division that should lead to an interesting competition for the title. Colton-Pierrepont, Madrid-Waddington and Parishville-Hopkinton went a combined 34-6-2 in divisional play last year.
Brushton-Moira Panthers
Coach: Adam Britton
2021 record: 1-14 (1-13).
Chateaugay Bulldogs
Coach: Ted Martin
2021 record: 10-8 (9-5).
Colton-Pierrepont Colts
Coach: Colby McCall
2021 record: 11-3-2 (11-1-1),
Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackets
Coach: Quin Shoen
2021 record: 14-3-1 (10-2-1).
Parishville-Hopkinton Panthers
2021 record: 13-4 (11-2).
St. Lawrence Larries
Coach: Demba Ba
2021 record: 7-10 (6-8),
St. Regis Falls Saints
Coach: Tony Eakin
2021 record: 2-13 (2-11),
WEST DIVISION
Outlook: Many years this division title comes down to Lisbon and Heuvelton and this year could be another case. Morristown will play again with a merger with Hammond, and Norwood-Norfolk has moved from the East to the West Division this year.
Edwards-Knox Cougars
Coach: Laurie White
2021 record: 5-9-1 (3-7),
Harrisville Pirates
Coach: Rick Bearor
2021 record: 8-8-1 (5-4-1),
Hermon-DeKalb Demons
Coach: Christian Jenne
2021 record: 1-12-1 (0-8-1),
Heuvelton Bulldogs
Coach: Bruce Durant
2021 record: 6-5-1 (6-3-1),
Lisbon Golden Knights
Coach: Dicky Marcellus
2021 record: 14-2-2 (10-1),
Morristown Green Rockets
Coach: Glen Colby
2021 record: 11-5-2 (5-5-1),
Norwood-Norfolk Flyers
Coach: Natalie Lucas
2021 record: 3-13 (3-11)
