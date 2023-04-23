OFA and Heuvelton both struggled offensively facing the NAC Girls Lacrosse leaders in Salmon River and Canton over the weekend.
Salmon River downed Heuvelton 20-5 on Friday and came back to drop OFA 16-2 on Saturday morning. Canton, which downed OFA earlier in the seek, bested Heuvelton 17-4 on Saturday morning.
SR 16 - OFA 2: The Shamrocks pulled away from a 7-2 lead in the second half led by Ariyah LaFrance with three goals, Azalea Lazore with three goals and one assist, Anastasia Terrance with two goals and one assist and Kaidance Sunday with two goals and one assist.
Hannah Costello and Abby Guasconi scored single goals for OFA and Molly Guasconi stopped 19 shots in goal.
“We played a good first half and early in the second half we shot three shots right at their goalie. They are a very good and they converted,” said OFA Coach Matt Curatolo.
SR 20 - Heuvelton 5: Saige Blevins scored three times for the Bulldogs and Avery LaPage and Ava Murphy each netted single tallies in support of goaltender Maddy Richards.
Canton 17 - Heuvelton 4: Saige Blevins tallied two goals with one assist for the Bulldogs and Raya McGaw and Ava Murphy each netted single goals. Maddy Richards handled the goaltending duties.
