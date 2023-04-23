OFA’s Luci Worden (19) and Mikaela Bova defend against a Salmon River attacker in Saturday’s game. Dave Shea/The Journal.

OFA and Heuvelton both struggled offensively facing the NAC Girls Lacrosse leaders in Salmon River and Canton over the weekend.

Salmon River downed Heuvelton 20-5 on Friday and came back to drop OFA 16-2 on Saturday morning. Canton, which downed OFA earlier in the seek, bested Heuvelton 17-4 on Saturday morning.

