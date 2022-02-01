BRASHER FALLS — Raelin Burns scored 16 points to send the Gouverneur girls basketball team to a 51-39 victory over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Lexi Devlin added 10 points for the Wildcats (11-5 overall, 8-2 division).
Rebecca Nezezon led the Larries (10-7, 7-4) with 12 points.
MASSENA 70, SALMON RIVER 29
Joey Abrantes and Faith Halladay both scored 12 points as the Red Raiders defeated the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Massena.
Tori Jacobs added 11 points for Massena (13-3, 8-2).
Lindsay Martin led the Shamrocks (1-11, 0-10) with 13 points.
OFA 56, POTSDAM 50
Brinley Frederick supplied 20 points to send the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill scored 15 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-7, 3-4) and Abigail Raven added 13.
Salwa Hmyene led Potsdam (4-9, 2-8) with 20 points and Emma Brosell added 17.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 45, Norwood-NORFOLK 35
Lily LaMere tallied 13 points as Madrid-Waddington (15-1, 8-0) defeated Norwood-Norfolk in an East Division game in Norwood.
Natalia Pearson scored 11 points and Grace Plumley tossed in 10 for Madrid-Waddington (15-1, 8-0).
Kylee Kellison led Norwood-Norfolk (8-8, 5-3) with 18 points.
CHATEAUGAY 58, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23
Kaelyn Morgan picked up 14 points to send Chateaugay (8-6, 7-3) to victory in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kara Dumas scored 11 points and Irelynn LaPlante added 10.
Natalie Snell led the Panthers (2-10, 0-9) with eight points.
LISBON 62, MORRISTOWN 34
Gabrielle Taylor produced 25 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Green Rockets in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Rachel LaRock added 20 points for Lisbon (11-7, 6-4).
Emilie O’Donnell led Morristown (3-12, 0-8) with 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EDWARDS-KNOX 79, HAMMOND 51
Dylan Wood scored 24 points as Edwards-Knox defeated Hammond in a West Division game in Hammond.
Andrew Franklin scored 21 points for the Cougars (6-12, 4-8). Kale Harper picked up 18 points and Ethan Stalker added 10.
Logan Jones led Hammond (1-16, 1-10) with 20 points. Terin Rosenbarker scored 12 points and Kam Toland added 10.
CHATEAUGAY 51, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 34
Walker Martin finished with 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (17-1, 11-0) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Jacob Johnson led the Panthers (2-10, 1-7) with 14 points.
TUPPER LAKE 66, COLTON-PIERREPONT 23
Thomas Peterson scored 35 points for Tupper Lake in an East Division win over in Colton.
Grant Godin added 20 points for the Lumberjacks (7-5, 3-3).
Eric Friedel led the Colts (6-9, 6-5) with nine points.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3 (OT)
Edmund Collins scored the winning goal with 24 seconds left in overtime to lead the Huskies past the Flyers in a Division II game in Malone.
Dawson Miletich and Nolan Wood scored power-play goals in the last 2 minutes, 3 seconds for Malone to force overtime. Jack Monette also scored for Malone (8-2-1, 8-2).
Chase Sessions led Norwood-Norfolk (8-6-1, 4-6-1) with two goals and Braeden Bethel also scored.
