CHATEAUGAY — Grace Jarvis scored off a pass from Olivia Cook in the 87th minute to give the Chateaugay girls soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Norwood-Norfolk in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Thursday.
Emma Staples made four saves for the Bulldogs (7-1-2 overall, 6-0-2 division).
Norwood-Norfolk fell to 3-2-1.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Natalie Palmer made one save to help host Brushton-Moira shut out Parishville-Hopkinton (4-4) in an East Division game.
Teaghan Phalen scored in the 47th minute for Brushton-Moira (8-2-1, 8-1-1).
LISBON 1, MORRISTOWN 1 (OT)
Maddy Gagnon scored in the second half to help the Green Rockets (1-5-2, 1-4-1) pick up a tie with Lisbon in a West Division game at Morristown.
MaKayla Hyde scored in the first half for Lisbon (4-2-1, 3-2-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Ali Matthews made two saves to give the Cougars a win over Hermon-DeKalb (3-5, 3-3) in a West Division contest at Russell.
Lucy Frary and Abby Hart each scored a goal and assisted on the other’s goal for the Cougars (4-3-1, 2-3-1).
MASSENA 2, MALONE 1
Jeanelle Burke scored in the 44th minute to give Massena (5-3-1, 5-2-1) a win over the Huskies in a Central Division game at Malone.
Elizabeth Rogers scored in the second minute for Massena.
Brooke Pritchard scored for the Huskies (3-6-1, 3-4-1) in the 41st minute.
SALMON RIVER 5, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Kamea Thomas picked up two goals to send the Shamrocks (2-6-1, 2-5-0) past St. Lawrence Central in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Emma Ransom, Rylee Garrow and Hannah Johnson also scored for Salmon River.
Marissa McLean scored for the Larries (0-7-2, 0-6-1).
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Emily Smith scored 16 points to send the Sandstoners to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-8 sweep of Madrid-Waddington (2-5, 1-3) in a West Division match at Potsdam.
Hannah Hughes and Emma French both scored 11 points for Potsdam (7-1, 3-1).
OFA 3, GOUVERNEUR 1
Emily Farrand scored 12 points and added 12 kills as OFA produced a 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16 win over the Wildcats (1-5, 0-3) in a West Division match at Gouverneur.
Celia Henry added 10 points and nine kills for the Blue Devils (6-0, 4-0).
SALMON RIVER 3, CHATEAUGAY 2
Tanya Benedict scored 16 points and Rylie Gray added 15 as the Shamrocks (3-4, 3-2) defeated Chateaugay 25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11 in an East Division match at Fort Covington.
Emily Patnode led the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1) with 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.