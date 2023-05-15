POTSDAM — Adam Cook threw a four-hit shutout and struck out eight to lead the Potsdam baseball team to an 11-0 victory over Norwood-Norfolk in a nonleague game Monday.
Patrick Kelly homered for the Sandstoners (5-7 overall). John Duffy, Charlie Rossner and Jaxon Bernard all produced two hits.
Reese Grant went 2-for-2 for the Flyers (12-3).
Lia Canell produced four hits for Gouverneur in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
Chloe Smith, Rylynn Martin-McIntyre, Liz Riutta and Jadian Youngs all added two hits for the Wildcats (9-3).
Katherine Barley led OFA (4-9) with three hits.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 12, COLTON-PIERREPONT 8
Caeleigh Burke led Madrid-Waddington (6-3) with two hits in an East Division win over Colton-Pierrepont in South Colton.
Malia Hogle and Kendall LaMora each provided two hits for the Colts (6-7).
Tessa Alguire went 4-for-4 for the Golden Bears in a nonleague win over the Bulldogs (4-4) in Heuvelton.
Katie Metcalf and Maya Thomas both picked up three hits for Canton (13-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 16, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Kiana Hogle and Annabell Butler each picked up two hits for Edwards-Knox (8-2, 7-2) in a West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (0-8, 0-7) in Russell.
Kennedy Emerson scored six goals for the Sandstoners in an NAC victory over the Bulldogs in Heuvelton.
Emma Fields added five goals for Potsdam (10-3). Saige Blevins led Heuvelton (2-12) with five goals.
