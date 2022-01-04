MALONE — Olivia Cook scored twice to lead unbeaten Malone past Canton 5-3 in a nonleague girls hockey game Tuesday.
Vail St. Hilaire, Grace Southwick and Taytum Cook-Francis also scored for Malone (6-0-2 overall), which rallied from a 3-1 deficit.
Ava Murphy, Katherine Smith and Sarah Rodee scored for Canton (2-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 9, TUPPER LAKE 1
Wade Sessions scored four goals as the Flyers won their first Division II game of the season, against the Lumberjacks in Tupper Lake.
Jayden Grant and Ryley Ashley both scored twice for Norwood-Norfolk (4-5-1, 1-5-1) and Brock Cousineau also scored.
Avery Amell scored for the Lumberjacks (2-8, 1-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
POTSDAM 54, ST. LAWRENCE 29
Ian VanWagner scored 22 points to send the Sandstoners (6-2) past the Larries in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Ansen Herrick added 11 points for Potsdam. Jayden Ashley led the Larries (6-4) with 11.
In the only other Section 10 nonleague game, Tupper Lake beat host Edwards-Knox 51-48.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSENA 48, CHATEAUGAY 19
Chyler Richards scored 13 points and Faith Hallady added 12 as the Red Raiders (7-1) defeated the Bulldogs in a nonleague game in Massena.
Kaelyn Morgan led Chateaugay (2-4) with eight points.
LISBON 35, OFA 33
The Golden Knights (3-4) outscored the Blue Devils 15-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up a close win in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Mikaela Buckely led Lisbon with 10 points.
Abigail Raven scored 14 for the Blue Devils (3-3), and Olivia Merrill added 11.
GOUVERNEUR 43, HAMMOND 42
Raelin Burns supplied 20 points as the Wildcats (5-3) defeated the Red Devils in a nonleague game in Gouverneur.
Lexi Devlin grabbed eight rebounds for Gouverneur.
Alyvia Crosby scored 13 points and Natalie Howie added 12 for Hammond (4-1).
Potsdam 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 39
Tati’ana Burks-Carista tallied 23 points as the Sandstoners (3-3) defeated the Panthers in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Emma Brosell added 12 points for Potsdam.
Cassandra James and Emma Phippen each scored 10 points for the Panthers (1-7).
HERMON-DEKALB 66, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 20
Hanna Gollinger paced the Demons (6-3) with 16 points in a nonleague win over the Panthers in DeKalb Junction.
Olivia Simser scored 14 points for the Demons and Emma Russell led the Panthers (3-4) with nine points.
St. LAWRENCE 43, St. REGIS FALLS 26
Brionna Foster led St. Lawrence Central (5-5) with 11 points in a nonleague win in St. Regis Falls.
Rhea Work scored 12 points for the Saints (1-4).
