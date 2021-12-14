CANTON — Chris Downs scored 22 points to lead the Canton boys basketball team to a 42-22 victory over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Colin Patterson led the Red Raiders (1-3 overall, 0-2 division) with 11 points.
Canton improved to 4-0 and 3-0.
OFA 64, SALMON RIVER 46
Aiden LaFlair led the Blue Devils (1-2) with 22 points in a Central Division win over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Justin McIntyre scored 14 points and Shea Polniak added 10 for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Edward Jacobs led Salmon River (0-3, 0-2) with 22 points and Hawi Cook-Francis added 17.
HEUVELTON 66, EDWARDS-KNOX 29
Hunter Venette scored 13 points for the Bulldogs in a West Division win over the Cougars (2-4, 0-4) in Russell.
Nate Mashaw added 11 for Heuvelton (2-2, 2-1).
HARRISVILLE 64, HERMON-DEKALB 39
Tucker Kelly paced the Pirates (5-0, 4-0) with 22 points in a West Division win over the Demons in Harrisville.
Nolan Sullivan scored 16 points and Tanner Sullivan added 11 for Harrisville.
Jacob Spencer led the Demons (1-3, 0-3) with 13 points and Andrew Matthews scored 11.
MORRISTOWN 56, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 52 (OT)
Aaron Woodcock supplied 32 points to lead Morristown past Norwood-Norfolk in an overtime West Division game in Morristown.
Ethan Gravelin added 20 points for Morristown (3-1, 3-0).
Ryan Emlaw led the Flyers (1-1) with 16 points and Matt Richards scored 13.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 50, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 28
Harlee Besio scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Colts (2-2, 2-1) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Colton.
Lawson Snell led the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) with 16 points.
CHATEAUGAY 57, ST. REGIS FALLS 21
Walker Martin supplied 18 points as the Bulldogs beat the Saints in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Ethan Cook added 14 points for Chateaugay (3-1, 2-0).
Caylob Boykin led the Saints (0-4) with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 62, ST. REGIS FALLS 25
A 20-point effort from Grace Plumley sent the Yellowjackets (5-1, 3-0) past the Saints in an East Division game in Madrid.
Lily LaMere and Hailey Marcellus both scored 12 points for Madrid-Waddington and Natalia Pearson added 10.
Rhea Work scored 14 points for the Saints (0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOK 44, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 24
Kylee Kellison scored 15 points for the Flyers in an East Division win over the Panthers in Norwood.
K.J. Belmore scored nine for the Flyers (3-2, 3-0).
Natalie Palmer led the Panthers (1-2, 0-2) with eight.
