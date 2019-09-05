POTSDAM — Kennedy Emerson scored in the first minute of overtime to give the Potsdam girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Gouverneur in the title game of the John Jeffers Memorial Tournament on Thursday night at Potsdam High School.
Katie Cowen scored in the 21st minute for Potsdam (2-0 overall). Verena Turnwald tied the game for Gouverneur (1-1) in the 25th minute.
SALMON RIVER 1, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Makiah Snyder scored a goal in the 39th minute to help Salmon River (0-2-1) salvage a tie with St. Lawrence Central in the consolation game of the Jeffers Tournament. The Shamrocks claimed third place with a 4-3 win in penalty kicks.
Rylee Daoust scored in the sixth minute for the Larries (0-1-1).
MALONE 4, MASSENA 2
Abby Lamica and Brooke Pritchard both scored twice as Malone (1-2, 1-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Massena.
Pritchard snapped a 2-2 tie with a goal in the 54th minute. Jalyn Cook and Elizabeth Rogers scored for Massena (0-2, 0-1).
BOYS SOCCER
MASSENA 2, MALONE 0
Aiden Laughman scored two goals to send Massena past the Huskies (2-2, 1-1) in a Central Division game at Malone.
Laughman scored his first goal in the 39th minute and then added a penalty kick in the 45th minute. Ryan Herrick made 10 saves for Massena (1-1, 1-0).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Cooper Mackay made five saves to help the Cougars shut out Hermon-DeKalb (0-2, 0-1) in a West Division game at Russell.
Avery Whitford scored both goals for Edwards-Knox (2-1, 2-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Peyton Snell scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute as Parishville-Hopkinton defeated host Brushton-Moira (1-2, 0-1) in an East Division game.
Caleb Knowles made 11 saves for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-0).
CHATEAUGAY 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Chase Thomas and Jonah McDonald scored goals in the first half to send the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) past Norwood-Norfolk (0-3, 0-2) in an East Division game at Chateaugay.
SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE 49, MALONE 45
Emily Lantry and Chloe Deybah both won two events to lead St. Lawrence Central past the Huskies in a nonleague meet at Malone.
Lantry won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Larries (1-0). Deybah won the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Madison West led Malone (0-1) with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, CANTON 1
Anna Thompson scored 12 service points and Abby Benham added 12 as Massena beat the Golden Bears (0-1) in a nonleague match at Canton.
Delany Durant scored nine points for the Red Raiders (1-0), and Olivia Morrell added 12 assists.
POTSDAM 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Jacke Butler scored 26 points to lead Potsdam to a 25-11, 31-29, 25-15 win over the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonleague game at Chateaugay.
Emily Smith produced 11 kills and Hannah Hughes tallied 12 assists for Potsdam (2-0). Abby Fawcett supplied eight points.
OFA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kaelin Soulia led Brushton-Moira (0-2) with six service points in a 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 loss to the Blue Devils in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg.
Destiny Seiler added five points for the Panthers. No stats were provided from OFA (1-0).
