BRASHER FALLS — Cash Feeley netted 18 points as St. Lawrence Central held off Norwood-Norfolk, 59-54, in a nonleague boys basketball matchup Friday.
Steven Horner chipped in 13 points for St. Lawrence Central (8-6 overall).
Cole Perretta led all scorers with 24 points for Norwood-Norfolk (9-5).
CHATEAUGAY 66, MALONE 61
Jonah McDonald poured in 39 points as Chateaugay outlasted Malone in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Walker Martin contributed 10 points for the Bulldogs (14-0).
Payton Poirier scored 16 points for Malone (10-4), Aiden Decillis added 17 and Daimen Porter supplied 12.
HARRISVILLE 61, OLD FORGE 47
Nathan Schmitt scored 18 points to pace a balanced offense as the Pirates recorded a nonleague victory over the Eskimos in Harrisville.
Will Taylor scored 14 points, Adam Szlamcynski recorded 12 and Jadon Sullivan added 10 for Harrisville (12-3).
Roman McGrady scored 15 for Old Forge. Jim Connell added 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 55, HERMON-DEKALB 37
Bella Doyle scored 18 points and Ryna Cameron delivered 13 to key Heuvelton’s Northern Athletic Conference West Division victory over Hermon-DeKalb in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams added nine points for the Bulldogs (12-4, 7-1).
Haile Bouchey scored 14 points for the Green Demons (7-7, 2-6). Hilliary Jones added 11.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 61, ST. REGIS FALLS 22
Alexis Sullivan racked up 23 points as the Yellowjackets got an NAC East Division win over the Saints in St. Regis Falls.
Emma Plumley netted 12 points for Madrid-Waddington (11-3, 8-0).
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 10 points for St. Regis Falls (5-5, 4-3).
OFA 52, HARRISVILLE 34
Emily Farrand supplied 15 points in Ogdensburg Free Academy’s nonleague victory against Harrisville at Ogdensburg.
Gabrielle Morley added 12 points and Abigail Raven scored 10 for the Blue Devils (9-4).
Hannah LaPlatney scored 11 points for Harrisville (7-6). Torie Moore scored 10 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 39, MORRISTOWN 20
Isabelle Vaccaro collected 12 points as the Colts topped the Green Rockets in nonleague play at Colton.
Matty Lovely added six points for Colton-Pierrepont (6-8).
Emma Showers paced Morristown (4-10) with seven points.
LISBON 40, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 22
Alexa McKee’s 14 points powered the Golden Knights to a nonleague victory over the Panthers in Parishville.
Erika Snyder and Karli Thompson each scored six points for Lisbon (6-7).
MALONE 63, AUSABLE VALLEY 39
Madison Ansari fired in a game-high 29 points as the Huskies downed the Patriots in a nonleague matchup at AuSable Valley.
Jordan Pickering and Caitlin Douglas each chipped in 11 points for Malone (8-5).
Cora Long paced AuSable Valley (8-6) with 10 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Trent King scored twice as the Huskies beat the Larries in an NAC Division II game at Malone.
Jeremiah Scharf made 23 saves for Malone (4-8-2, 3-4-1).
Tyler Svarczkopf and Evan Smith both scored for St. Lawrence Central (4-10, 3-7).
SALMON RIVER 3, ISLANDERS 1
The Shamrocks used three second-period goals to down the Islanders in an NAC Division II game at Clayton.
Cobie Cree, Stone Chubb and Alexander Oakes each scored for Salmon River (5-7, 3-5).
Owen Johnson spoiled the shutout with a goal for the Islanders (4-9, 2-6).
MASSENA 5, ALBANY ACADEMY 2
Nicholas Linstad scored three goals, including the game-winning goal on a second-period power play, as the Red Raiders won a nonleague game in Massena.
Linstad scored the eventual winner 13 minutes, 29 seconds into the second period after teammate Mikey Kuhn scored the go-ahead goal less than four minutes earlier for Massena (8-3). Linstad added another power-play score in the third period.
Nicholas Morrell also scored for the Raiders. Ryan Frost and Connor Terry assisted on two goals.
