OGDENSBURG — Tegan Frederick scored six goals to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys lacrosse team to a 13-6 victory over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Dylan Irvine added two goals for the Blue Devils (5-2 overall and division).
Charlie Dow scored three goals for the Larries (3-3).
POTSDAM 13, PLATTSBURGH 6
Emma Fields and Keegan McGaheran scored three goals each for the Sandstoners (5-1) in an NAC win over the Hornets in Potsdam.
Marina Kane scored three goals to lead Plattsburgh (1-4).
HEUVELTON 17, MORRISTOWN 6
Tristan Young lined four hits for Heuvelton (2-3, 2-1) in a West Division game over the Green Rockets in Morristown.
Brandon Pray added three hits for Heuvelton.
Joseph Wrobel, Peyton Donnelly and Ethan Simmons picked up two hits for Morristown (0-4).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 9, TUPPER LAKE 6
Avery Zenger produced three hits for the Panthers (4-0) in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks in Tupper Lake.
Phil Beaudette, Ryder Willett, Luke Robillard and Owen Whitman all picked up two hits for the Lumberjacks (5-1, 4-1).
CHATEAUGAY 17, COLTON-PIERREPONT 8
Kaelyn Morgan hit for the cycle and finished with four hits for the Bulldogs (3-0) in an East Division win over the Colts in Chateaugay.
Malia Hogle lined three hits and Morgan Cole finished with two hits for the Colts (1-2).
