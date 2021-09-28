POTSDAM — Drago Jukic scored an overtime goal to lead the Potsdam boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Alexander Baxter scored on a direct kick in the 60th minute for Potsdam (3-5 overall, 3-3 division).
Vincent Nelson-Fuse scored with 34 seconds left to tie the game for Canton (2-6, 1-4).
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 1
Evan Collette scored one goal and assisted on another for the Shamrocks (6-2, 5-1) in a Central Division win over the Huskies in Malone.
Chase Lewis and Eystn Wylie also scored. Malone fell to 1-8 and 1-5.
MORRISTOWN 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1 (OT)
Cooper Bennett scored the winning goal in overtime to lead the Green Rockets (6-1, 4-1) past the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.
Aaron Woodcock scored the tying goal for Morristown.
Jared Lottie scored for the Cougars (2-4, 1-3).
LISBON 7, HEUVELTON 0
Miles Gendebien scored three goals to lead the Golden Knights past the Bulldogs (1-4-1, 1-3) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Isaiah White, Griffin Walker, Truman Gendebien and Alex Vesel also scored for Lisbon (7-0-1, 5-0).
Tanner Fonda made three saves for the shutout.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Cody Francis and Ty Farns scored goals in the first half to send the Colts (7-1, 7-0) past the Flyers (1-5) in an East Division game in South Colton.
GIRLS SOCCER
MADRID-WADDINGTON 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3
Hailee Blair supplied two goals to lift the Yellowjackets past the Panthers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Lane Ruddy and Hailey Marcellus also scored for Madrid-Waddington (4-3).
Megan MacWilliams scored two goals for the Panthers (2-6, 2-5) and Natalie Snell also scored.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS SWEEP
Dominic Fiacco was the overall winner for Norwood-Norfolk (5-0), which defeated incomplete teams from Massena (1-3-2), Tupper Lake (2-2-2) and Brushton-Moira (2-1-2) in Norwood.
Anthony Fiacco finished second for the Flyers, followed by teammate Logan Bradley.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK WINS THREE
Led by a first-place finish by Maddie Dinneen, Norwood-Norfolk (5-0) defeated Massena 15-50 and added wins over incomplete teams from Tupper Lake (0-5-1) and Brushton-Moira (2-2-1) at Norwood.
Massena (3-3) defeated the incomplete teams from Tupper Lake and Brushton-Moira.
Sharon Colbert was second for the Flyers and Hewey was third.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Ava Hoy led Canton with nine kills in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Salmon River (3-2) in a nonleague match in Fort Covington.
Mattigan Porter picked up 14 assists and Jade Stevenson and Riley Taylor led Canton (7-0) with 12 points.
