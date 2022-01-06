COLTON — Kaden Kingston finished with 15 points as Madrid-Waddington defeated Colton-Pierrepont 51-33 in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division boys basketball game Thursday.
Drew Harmer scored 14 points and Jacob Morgan added 11 for Madrid-Waddington (8-1 overall, 5-0 league). Cody Francis led the Colts (2-7, 2-4) with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 51, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 46
Emily Arcadi and Autumn Cox both scored 14 points to send the Saints past the Flyers in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Rhea Work added 11 points for the Saints (2-4, 2-3).
K.J. Belmore led the Flyers (4-4, 3-1) with 21 points and Kylee Kellison tossed in 13.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 45, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 26
Kyla Phelan tallied 13 points as Brushton-Moira (4-4, 2-3) defeated Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in Parishville.
Megan MacWilliams added 12 points for the Panthers (1-8, 0-5).
HEUVELTON 69, MORRISTOWN 10
Bella Doyle led the Bulldogs with 19 points in a West Division win over the Green Rockets (1-8, 0-4) in Heuvelton.
Dakota Mouthorp scored 17 points and Alli Trathen added 10 for the Bulldogs (10-2, 6-0).
HAMMOND 55, HERMON-DEKALB 44
Landree Kenyon led the Red Devils with 14 points in a West Division victory against the Demons in DeKalb Junction.
Sadey Sprabary tossed in 13 points for Hammond (5-1, 3-0).
Olivia Simser led the Demons (6-4, 1-3) with 21 points and Hanna Gollinger contributed 18.
GOUVERNEUR 48, CANTON 40
Raelin Burns led the Wildcats (6-3, 3-0) with 20 points in a Central Division win over the Golden Bears in Canton.
Ava Hoy led Canton (4-4, 3-3) with 11 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 56, OFA 48
Rylee Daoust scored 29 points to send St. Lawrence Central (6-5, 4-2) past OFA in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven and Olivia Merrill both scored 20 points for the Blue Devils (3-4, 2-2).
