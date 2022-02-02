MASSENA — Four players reached double figures in scoring to lead the Massena boys basketball team to a 57-48 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday night.
Taylor Mitchell led Massena (9-6 overall, 6-4 division) with 16 points. Colin Patterson scored 14 points, Ty Lucey 11 and Jake Firnstein 10 for Massena.
Justice McIntyre led OFA (4-10, 3-5) with 15 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 48, TUPPER LAKE 43
Drew Harmer paced the Yellowjackets (15-2, 11-1) past the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Madrid.
Jacob Morgan and Troy Peck both scored 10 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Eli Kulzer led Tupper Lake (7-6, 4-3) with 14 points. Tom Peterson and Mike Corneau both scored 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 81, HARRISVILLE 13
Landree Kenyon finished with 23 points to send Hammond past Harrisville (2-13, 1-8) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Sadey Sprabary scored 22 points and Ava Howie added 21 for Hammond (11-1, 9-0).
HERMON-DEKALB 66, MORRISTOWN 21
Olivia Simser led the Demons with 15 points in a West Division win over the Green Rockets (3-13, 0-9) in Morristown.
Hanna Gollinger scored 12 points for the Demons (10-4, 4-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 7, CANTON 2
Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Landin McDonald, Dylan Irvine, Holden Woods, Tegan Frederick and Drew Costello all registered one goal and one assist in an intradivision win over Canton in Ogdensburg.
Gabriel Clark and Camden Griffith also scored for OFA (9-4-1, 7-2-1).
Jonney McLear and Jacob Rosales scored for Canton (7-7, 3-3).
MASSENA 6, SARA-PLACID 4
The Red Raiders (7-5-1) scored four goals in the third period to win a nonleague game against Sara-Placid in Massena.
Thomas Eggleston, Jake Smutz, Trysen Sunday, Zane Wilmshurst, Payton Puente and Ryder Sunday scored for Massena.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 2, CANTON 1
Kennedy Emerson scored both goals for Potsdam (9-5-3) in a Section 10 semifinal win in Canton.
Potsdam will meet Massena for the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Canton.
Lucy DeCoteau scored for Canton (5-9).
MASSENA 6, ISLANDERS 2
Brooke Terry scored three goals to send the Red Raiders (12-3-1) past the Islanders in a Section 10 semifinal in Massena.
Karenhatironhtha Johnson scored twice for Massena and Sophia Prentice added the other goal.
Jalynn Castro scored both goals for the Islanders (0-6).
