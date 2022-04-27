LISBON — Massena scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Lisbon 11-5 in a nonleague baseball game Tuesday.
Connor Terry went 3-for-5 for the Red Raiders (2-1 overall) and Jake Firnstein was 2-for-4.
Lucas Gravlin doubled for Lisbon (1-1).
CANTON 10, POTSDAM 8
Sam Roiger and Nate Romano each produced two-hit games to send the Golden Bears (3-1, 1-1) past the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Charlie Rossner led Potsdam (0-2) with two hits.
HEUVELTON 22, MORRISTOWN 8
Lucas Thornhill lined two hits as the Bulldogs (2-1) defeated the Green Rockets (0-1) in a West Division game in Morristown.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Thomas Hopsicker struck out nine as Norwood-Norfolk (2-0) defeated St. Lawrence in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Gavin Phillips, Riley Bond and Brendan Bombard all finished with two hits and drove in three runs for the Flyers.
Dylon Bisonnette picked up two hits for the Larries (1-2).
SOFTBALL
HAMMOND 4, MORRISTOWN 3
Landree Kenyon supplied two hits for the Red Devils (2-0) in a West Division win over the Green Rockets in Hammond.
Emma Showers and Addison Graveline both picked up two hits for Morristown (0-1).
EDWARDS-KNOX 6, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Cadey Wheat struck out 10 and threw a shutout for Edwards-Knox in a West Division win in DeKalb Junction.
Dekoda Matthews led the Cougars (2-0) with two hits.
Bailey Wright and Sierra Riley each went 2-for-3 for the Demons.
ST. LAWRENCE 22, MASSENA 7
Hannah Agans struck out 10 and Gracie Lalonde went 2-for-3 as St. Lawrence Central (3-1) beat Massena in a Central Division game in Massena.
Madeline Tusa went 2-for-3 for the Red Raiders (1-2).
LISBON 13, MADRID-WADDINGTON 6
Eliza McLear lined two hits for Lisbon (2-1) in a nonleague win in Madrid.
Lacey Sullivan and Aynsley French both picked up two hits for Madrid-Waddington (0-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 12, MASSENA 11
Drew Costello scored four goals and Tegan Frederick added three as the Blue Devils (3-3) edged the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Duga Thompson scored six goals and Trysen Sunday added four for Massena (1-4, 0-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 15, POTSDAM 6
Jayden Ashley finished with five goals and three assists for St. Lawrence Central (5-2, 1-1) in an NAC win in Potsdam.
Zach Strawser scored four goals for the Larries.
Liam McCargar led Potsdam (0-4) with three goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSENA 18, OFA 2
Kat Mayer and Jeanelle Burke both scored four goals for the Red Raiders (3-0) in an NAC win in Massena. The Blue Devils fell to 0-4.
POTSDAM 12, HEUVELTON 10
Four goals from Emma Fields helped Potsdam (2-2) defeat Heuvelton in an NAC game in Heuvelton.
Raya McGaw scored five goals for the Bulldogs (1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.