OGDENSBURG — Jordan Perry supplied four hits to lead the Malone baseball team to an 11-1 victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-7 overall and division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Friday.
Trent Carriero added two hits for Malone (7-3).
Lucas Gravlin went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs for Lisbon (11-0) in a West Division win over Harrisville.
Isaiah White went 3-for-5 for Lisbon and Cooper Rutherford and Isaac LaRock each added two hits.
Tanner Sullivan went 3-for-4 for the Pirates (7-2).
HEUVELTON 25-16, HERMON-DEKALB 8-1
Lucas Thornhill produced three hits for Heuvelton (6-5, 5-3) in a West Division doubleheader sweep over Hermon-DeKalb in DeKalb Junction.
Gavin Walrath led the Demons (2-6) with five hits in game one.
HEUVELTON 18, HERMON-DEKALB 3
Allison Trathen homered for the Bulldogs (4-3) in a West Division win over the Demons in DeKalb Junction.
Addison Havens and Cassidy Prary both added two hits for the Bulldogs.
Amaya Stransky finished with two hits for the Demons (0-7, 0-6).
HARRISVILLE 12, LISBON 11
Avery Chatland tallied two hits to lead the Pirates (2-5, 1-4) past the Golden Knights in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Addison VanTassel led Lisbon (1-5) with two hits.
GOUVERNEUR 21-25, SALMON RIVER 0-18
Renisa Richards struck out nine in the opener to lead the Wildcats (8-3) to a sweep of the Shamrocks (1-10) in a Central Division doubleheader.
Emma Field scored five goals to send Potsdam (9-3) past OFA in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Kennedy Emerson added four goals for Potsdam and Mia Jenault led OFA (5-8) with two goals.
SALMON RIVER 11, MASSENA 5
Jordyan Adams led the Shamrocks (12-1) with five goals in an NAC win over the Red Raiders (9-5) in Massena.
Ariyah LaFrance added three goals for Salmon River (12-1),
Kat Mayer led Massena with two goals.
