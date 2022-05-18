POTSDAM — The Salmon River baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning and went on to beat Potsdam 10-6 in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division baseball game Wednesday.
The win keeps Salmon River (10-4 overall, 10-1 division) in first place in the division.
Chase Lewis and Kade Cook both finished with three hits for the Shamrocks.
Trevor Bates, Jaxon Bernard and Owen Miller all tallied two hits for Potsdam (3-10, 1-9).
CANTON 5, MALONE 4 (8)
Gavin Thompson lined a two-out single to scored David Zuhlsdorf from second base with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as the Golden Bears beat Malone (5-6-1, 5-6) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Scotty Ahlfeld and Tanner Hazelton both supplied two hits for Canton (11-3, 8-2).
LISBON 8, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Golden Knights past the Cougars (6-6, 6-3) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Lucas Gravlin and Cooper Rutherford each produced two hits for Lisbon (12-1, 9-0).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 11, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8
Logan Cordova lined four hits to send the Yellowjackets (9-3) past the Flyers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Cordova tripled twice, doubled and drove in three runs, in addition to a single.
Andrew Favreau led the Flyers (11-3, 11-2) with three hits.
After the game the Flyers bused to Tupper Lake and won 5-3 to move into a tie with the Lumberjacks for first place.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 14, OFA 4
Sydnee Francis lined three hits and stole three bases as Canton defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-8, 2-8) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Ava Hoy struck out 13 for Canton (15-0, 10-0). Cate DeCoteau, Tessa Alguire and Katie Metcalf all added two hits.
EDWARDS-KNOX 6, HEUVELTON 5
Cadey Wheat struck out 10 as the Cougars beat the Bulldogs (9-5, 9-1) in a West Division game in Russell.
Lily Lottie picked up two hits for the Cougars (9-4, 8-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 11, MADRID-WADDINGTON 4
Madison Weaver and Kylee Kellison both supplied two hits as Norwood-Norfolk (10-4, 9-3) defeated Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Madrid.
Alaina Armstrong homered for Madrid-Waddington (5-9, 5-7).
BOYS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 13, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Kade Herne scored three goals and assisted on three more to send the Shamrocks past the Larries (9-5, 7-4) in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Kahentaienni Thompson scored three goals and Hawi Francis added two goals and three assists for Salmon River (10-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
POTSDAM 15, HEUVELTON 10
Emma Fields supplied six goals for the Sandstoners (8-6, 7-6) in an NAC win over the Bulldogs in Potsdam.
Ava Reynolds added four goals for Potsdam, and Raya McGaw led Heuvelton (4-9) with six.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 111, TUPPER LAKE 42
Liam Miller-Lynch and Dominic Fiacco both won two events to send the Flyers past the Lumberjacks (1-3) in an NAC meet in Norwood.
Miller-Lynch won the 100 meters and 200, and Fiacco won the 800 and 1,600 for the Flyers (3-1).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 156, TUPPER LAKE 63
Maddie Dinneen won the 400, 800 and 1,500 to send the Flyers (4-0) past the Lumberjacks in an NAC meet in Norwood.
Olivia Ellis led the Lumberjacks (1-3) with wins in the 100 hurdles and high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.