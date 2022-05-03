HEUVELTON — Allison Trathen doubled and tripled to lead the Heuvelton softball team to a 3-2 victory over Edwards-Knox in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (5-4 overall, 5-0 division) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cadey Wheat struck out 11 for the Cougars (5-2, 4-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 15, MADRID-WADDINGTON 4
Caramia Carista supplied two hits to send Norwood-Norfolk (5-2, 4-1) past Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Norwood.
Erica Bates picked up two hits for the Yellowjackets (2-5, 2-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 20, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Malia Hogle allowed just one hit and hit two home runs to send the Colts (2-4) past the Panthers (0-3) in an East Division game in South Colton.
CHATEAUGAY 11, ST. REGIS FALLS 3
Kaelyn Morgan picked up three hits, including a home run, to lead Chateaugay past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Ali Johnston also finished with three hits for Chateaugay (5-0).
Caydence Rondeau led the Saints (1-2) with two hits.
GOUVERNEUR 16, MASSENA 3
Raelin Burns and Lia Canell each produced three-hit games to lead the Wildcats (3-1) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Nylah Tillman, Kristen Oliver and Joey Abrantes picked up two hits each for Massena (2-4).
BASEBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8, MADRID-WADDINGTON 3
Gavin Phillips lined four hits and stole four bases to send Norwood-Norfolk (3-2, 3-1) past Madrid-Waddington (4-2) in an East Division game in Norwood.
LISBON 18-5, MORRISTOWN 2-2
Lucas Gravlin and Isaac LaRock finished with five total hits as the Golden Knights (5-1, 4-0) swept the Green Rockets in a West Division doubleheader in Lisbon.
Ben LaRock and Griffin Walker homered in game one for Lisbon.
Tristin Simmons and Ethan Graveline supplied two hits for Morristown (1-4) in game one and Addison Colby and Aaron Woodcock finished with two hits in game two.
GIRLS LACROSSE
POTSDAM 14, PLATTSBURGH 2
Keegan McGaheran produced four goals and two assists, and Emma Fields added three goals and three assists to lead the Sandstoners (5-3) past the Hornets in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Potsdam also finished a game suspended due to weather on April 7 with a 9-8 overtime win over Plattsburgh (0-7-1).
HEUVELTON 10, SARA-PLACID 8
Saige Blevins led Heuvelton with four goals in an NAC win over Sara-Placid (1-4) in Heuvelton.
Raya Mcgaw added three goals for Heuvelton (2-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 9, MASSENA 6
Rhett Palmer, Josh Aldous and Ethan Francey scored two goals as the Golden Bears (5-3, 5-2) defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC game in Canton.
Trysen Sunday led the Red Raiders (2-5, 1-5) with two goals.
SALMON RIVER 14, OFA 6
Kyden Burns scored five goals to send Salmon River past OFA in an NAC game in Fort Covington.
Kade Herne added four goals for Salmon River (4-0).
Chase Jacobs led the Blue Devils (5-4, 4-4) with four goals.
