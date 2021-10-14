CANTON — Katie Bennett finished with 14 kills as the Canton volleyball team swept Gouverneur (6-4 overall, 4-2 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division match Thursday.
Mattigan Porter added 18 assists for Canton (12-0, 6-0) in the three-game victory that puts the Golden Bears two games ahead of Gouverneur in the division standings.
Ava Hoy added eight points for Canton.
BOYS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1 (OT)
Cole Rickett scored the winning goal in overtime as the Bulldogs (4-4-1, 4-3-1) edged the Cougars in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Chris Ashlaw also scored for the Bulldogs. Tyler Scott scored for the Cougars (3-6-1, 2-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
POTSDAM 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Brooke Joyce scored two goals to lead the Sandstoners past the Shamrocks (2-10, 1-9) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Lola Buckley made four saves for Potsdam (4-11, 4-7).
MASSENA 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Auna Shadle picked up two goals to lead the Raiders past the Flyers (0-11-2, 0-9-2) in a Central Division game in Norwood.
The win clinches the Central Division title for the Red Raiders (14-0, 12-0).
Brooke Terry, Caillie Perry and Tori Cappiello also scored for Massena.
GOUVERNEUR 3, MALONE 0
Elizabeth Riutta made three saves to help the Wildcats shut out the Huskies (4-8-2, 4-6-2) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Kaitlyn Gibson scored twice for Gouverneur (9-3, 9-2). Torie Salisbury also scored for the Wildcats.
OFA 1, CANTON 1 (OT)
Azlyn Richardson scored the tying goal in the second half for Ogdenburg Free Academy (6-5-2, 5-4-2) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Anna Woodruff scored in the first half for Canton (7-4-2, 6-3-2).
HEUVELTON 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Allison Trathen and Kate Cunningham scored for the Bulldogs (8-2-1, 7-2-1) in a West Division win in Russell.
Rylee Typhair scored for the Cougars (5-7, 5-6).
MORRISTOWN 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Emilie O’Donnell supplied two goals as the Green Rockets defeated the Demons (1-8, 1-7) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Carly Piercey also scored for Morristown (4-7-2, 3-5-2).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Natalie Palmer made two saves as Brushton-Moira shut out Parishville-Hopkinton (4-9, 4-8) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Savannah Beachy and Teaghan Phelan scored for Brushton-Moira (8-3-2, 7-2-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, CHATEAUGAY 0
Kendall LaMora finished with 16 saves to lead Colton-Pierrepont past Chateaugay (10-2, 9-1) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Matty Lovely scored twice for the Colts (12-1-2, 10-1-2) and Landree Chamberlain also scored.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Caeleigh Burke made eight saves to send the Yellowjackets past the Saints (1-12, 1-11) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Hailey Marcellus led the Yellowjackets (8-4, 7-4) with three goals.
Kendall Thompson and Grace Plumley also scored for Madrid-Waddington.
ST. LAWRENCE 7, TUPPER LAKE 0
Brionna Foster was part of five goals, with three goals and two assists, as St. Lawrence beat Tupper Lake (1-12, 1-11) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Rylee Daoust supplied one goal and two assists for the Larries (7-0). Lyndsay Bond, Jocelyn Moreau and Danaye Ramsdell also scored.
