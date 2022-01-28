MORRISTOWN — Dylan Wood scored 20 points to lead the Edwards-Knox boys basketball team past Morristown, 56-50, in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game on Friday night.
Mason White scored 14 points and Andrew Franklin added 13 for the Cougars (5-11 overall, 3-7 division).
Aaron Woodcock led Morristown (5-5, 4-4) with 21 points.
Tristin Simmons scored 13 points and Ethan Graveline added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CANTON 50, MASSENA 37
Calie Klassen scored 16 points to send the Golden Bears (7-7, 6-3) past Massena in a Central Division game at Canton.
Massena fell to 12-3 and 7-2.
ST. LAWRENCE 58, POTSDAM 33
Brionna Foster scored 17 points and Rylee Daoust added 16 as St. Lawrence Central (10-6, 7-3) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Salwa Hymene led Potsdam (4-8, 2-7) with 12 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 43, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 19
Isabelle Vaccaro finished with 25 points as the Colts (10-3, 6-2) defeated Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in Colton.
Kiana Hogle scored 13 points and Matilyn Lovely added 10 for Colton-Pierrepont.
The Panthers fell to 1-11 and 0-8.
MORRISTOWN 48, TUPPER LAKE 32
Laurell Vinch scored 23 points to send Morristown (3-10) past the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game in Tupper Lake.
Caydence Tyo scored 11 points for Tupper Lake (1-11).
HAMMOND 69, LISBON 38
Ava Howie supplied 28 points as the Red Devils (9-1, 7-0) past Lisbon in a West Division game at Hammond.
Landree Kenyon scored 17 points, with Sadey Sprabary adding 10.
Rachel LaRock scored 13 points for Lisbon (9-7, 4-4).
HERMON-DEKALB 65, HARRISVILLE 23
Ellie McQuade scored 14 points to send Hermon-DeKalb past the Pirates (1-11, 0-6) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Jayla O’Connell scored 13 points for the Demons (7-4, 2-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 2, MASSENA 1
Josh Aldous scored in the third period to send the Golden Bears (7-5, 3-1) past Massena in a Division I game at Canton.
Rhett Palmer also scored for Canton.
Jake Smutz scored for the Red Raiders (6-5, 5-2).
MALONE 4, ISLANDERS 3
Brock Spaulding scored two goals as the Huskies (7-2-1, 7-2) edged the Islanders in a Division II game at Malone.
Kris Richards and Dawson Miletich also scored for Malone.
Ray Peters, Owen Bismarck and Morgan Fox scored for the Islanders (3-9-1, 2-8-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 7, ISLANDERS 4
Sophia Prentice scored four goals to send the Red Raiders (10-3-1, 4-1) past the Islanders in an NAC game at Massena.
Jalynn Castro scored all four goals for the Islanders (0-5).
