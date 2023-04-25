CANTON — David Zuhlsdorf struck out 17 to lead the Canton baseball team to a 6-2 victory over Gouverneur in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Charlie Todd doubled and drove in two runs for the Golden Bears (2-1 overall and division).
Ashton Bowman homered for the Wildcats (1-2).
Chase Rozler drove in the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Sandstoners past the Red Raiders (1-3) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Rozler’s single drove in Jaxon Bernard and Owen Miller for the Sandstoners (2-2). Miller finished 4-for-4 for Potsdam.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 11, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Avery Zenger and Luke Phippen each picked up two hits, including doubles, to lead Parishville-Hopkinton (3-0) past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Reid Mulverhill led the Saints (0-4) with two hits.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 12, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 2
Andrew Favreau and Jamie Ling each supplied two hits for the Flyers (4-0, 3-0) in an East Division win over the Panthers in Norwood.
Justin Martin led the Panthers (1-2) with two hits.
Lucas Gravlin lined three hits as the Golden Knights beat the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Cooper Rutherford and Isaiah White added two hits for Lisbon (2-0).
EDWARDS-KNOX 7, MORRISTOWN 1
Kale Geer struck out 18 to lead the Cougars past the Green Rockets (0-3) in a West Division game in Russell.
Jacob Morrill and John Friot each produced two hits for the Cougars (1-2).
HAMMOND 21, HARRISVILLE 2
Sydney Tanner struck out seven to lead the Red Devils past the Pirates (1-2, 0-2) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Zoey Cunningham led Hammond (4-1, 3-0) with two hits, including a double.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 12, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 7
Addison Mitchell lined three hits and drove in three runs for the Panthers (3-0) in an East Division win over the Flyers in Norwood.
Karisa Burns doubled for the Flyers (0-3).
Tessa Alguire went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Golden Bears in a Central Division win over the Wildcats (2-2) in Gouverneur.
Sydnee Francis added two hits for Canton (4-1, 4-0).
Kat Mayer scored three goals to lead the Red Raiders (3-3) past the Bulldogs in an NAC game in Heuvelton.
Hailey Lashomb scored two goals for Massena. Saige Blevins led Heuvelton (1-7) with two goals.
