CANTON - Courtney Peters pitched a five inning no-hitter and Hadley Alquire crushed a grand slam homerun over the fence in the second inning to lead Canton to a 26-1 win over Salmon River in an NAC Central Girls Softball game on Saturday.
Sydnee Francis stroked three singles for the undefeated Bears, Lucy DeCoteau singled and doubled and Ava Hoy doubled and singled.
In baseball action Salmon River downed Canton 7-1.
