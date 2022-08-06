JOHNSTOWN - The Basketball Coaches of New York Summer Hoopfest assembles girls basketball teams from all over the Empire State and the North Country team entered was composed of Section 10 and Section 7 players.
Heuvelton Central Boys Basketball Coach Josh McAllister guided the North Country into the tournament with a set of goals.
And after two games on Friday Coach McAllister felt that his team was on track for a very positive experience despite the final outcomes of the game.
“The girls are getting some good experience against some very talented teams with a lot of fire power. We struggled at times but we are competing hard and seeing what is out there,” said Coach McAllister.
“We have had some really good moments.”
North Country dropped its opening game to Buffalo 78-55 and was outscored by the Southern Tier 68-40.
“We really struggled against Buffalo in the first half but we came back matched them 30 to 30 in the second half. The Southern Tier team had just a great three-point shooting game and they had two good post players. They spread the floor, drove and the kicked the ball out to their 3-point shooters who were knocking everything down.”
Buffalo 78 - NC 55: Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister buried five 3-pointers leading North Country with 15 points and Hammond’s Ava Howie and Canton’s Carlie Klassen each tallied nine. Lisbon’s Rachel LaRock had a strong game inside with seven points and Northern Adirondack’s Isabella Gilmour led the team’s rebounding efforts.
Ava Hoy of Canton and Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond added four and three points and Katie Cunningham of Heuvelton chipped in two.
Southern Tier 68 - NC 40: Adrianna Fontana and Payton Gilbert scored 11 points for the Southern Tier netted 10 to lead the Southern Tier scoring. The Heuvelton duo of Katie Cunningham and Rylin McAllister led the North Country with 10 and nine points and Lisbon’s Rachel LaRock netted six.
Other scoring came from: Calie Klassen of Canton (5), Cora Long of Plattsburgh (1), Ava Howie of Hammond (3), Sadey Sprabarry of Hammond (2) and Ava Hoy of Canton (3).
