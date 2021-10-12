MASSENA — Sabella Cromie made six saves to lead the Massena girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over second-place Gouverneur (8-3 overall, 8-2 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Massena (13-0, 11-0) needs one more win to clinch at least a tie for the division title.
Kristen Oliver headed in a corner kick from Libby Rogers in the 43rd minute for the only goal of the contest.
CANTON 2, MALONE 2 (OT)
Emily Estabrooks scored with 10 seconds left in the final overtime period to give Canton (7-4-1, 6-3-1) a tie with the Huskies in a Central Division game in Malone.
Leanna Lewis scored for the Huskies (4-7-2, 4-5-2) in the first half and Canton tied the game on an own goal in the second half. Emma Hesseltine scored earlier in overtime for Malone.
POTSDAM 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Isabella Shatraw scored in the 12th minute as the Sandstoners beat the Flyers (0-10-2, 0-8-2) in a Central Division game in Norwood. Lola Buckley made one save for Potsdam (3-11, 3-7).
OFA 4, SALMON RIVER 0
Ella Fraser scored twice as the Blue Devils beat Shamrocks (2-9, 1-8) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Azlyn Richardson and Hannah Costello also scored for the Blue Devils (6-5-1, 5-4-1), and Olivia Merrill made four saves.
LISBON 4, HAMMOND 1
Emily Jordan scored twice to send the Golden Knights (12-1, 9-0) past the Red Devils in a West Division game in Hammond.
Rachel LaRock and Ava Murphy also scored for Lisbon.
Ava Howie scored for Hammond (7-5, 5-4).
HARRISVILLE 1, MORRISTOWN 1 (OT)
Emilie O’Donnell scored a second-half goal and Emma Showers made 18 saves as the Green Rockets (3-7-2, 2-5-2) and Pirates played to an NAC West tie at Harrisville.
Isabel Miller scored and Maegan Kackison was credited with 23 saves for Harrisville (1-10-2, 1-8-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kelsey Farnsworth made five saves as Parishville-Hopkinton shut out Tupper Lake (1-10, 1-9) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Alivia Sochia picked up two goals for the Panthers (4-8, 4-7). Megan MacWilliams added the other goal.
ST. LAWRENCE 7, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Rylee Daoust supplied three goals as St. Lawrence Central beat St. Regis Falls (1-11, 1-0) in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Jocelyn Moreau added two goals for the Panthers (7-7, 5-6) and Majenta Sweeney and Lyndsay Boyd also scored.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1, COLTON-PIERREPONT 1 (OT)
Kaitlyn Houston scored for the Colts (11-1-2, 9-1-2) in the 39th minute in an East Division tie with the Panthers in South Colton.
Kyla Phelan scored in the 33rd minute for the Panthers (7-3-2, 6-2-2).
girls cross country
WILDCATS SWEEP
Gouverneur improved to 7-0 with a 17-39 victory over Brushton-Moira as well as a win over an incomplete team from Potsdam (0-5-1) in a double-dual meet in Potsdam.
Brushton-Moira (3-3-1) also beat the incomplete team from Potsdam.
Rikki Griffith, Meredith Bush and Zoe Griffith finished one-two-three for Gouverneur.
boys cross country
POTSDAM WINS TWICE
The host Sandstoners (3-3) were the only complete team, defeating Gouverneur and Brushton-Moira (2-2-3).
Cole Siebels was the individual winner for Gouverneur (0-5-2). Nick Yang finished second for Potsdam followed by teammate Maxwell Haggett.
volleyball
CANTON 3, MASSENA 0
Katie Bennett tallied 12 kills as the Golden Bears swept the Red Raiders (5-6) in Massena.
Ava Hoy scored 11 points and added nine kills for Canton (11-0) and Mattigan Porter produced 19 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.