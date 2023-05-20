Until the final week of the season the OFA Baseball team was an afterthought in the NAC Central Division.
After winning their last four division games and last five games overall the Blue Devils finished as the hottest team in the division and one to contend with in the Class B bracket of the Sectional Tournament.
The Devils (5-7 Central, 6-7) defeated Canton 5-2 on Thursday to gain their second win over the Bears in the late turnabout which potentially earned a number two seed in the sectionals and a home berth against Potsdam in Class B semi-finals. Potsdam lost to Salmon River 17-7 on Thursday to finish at 4-8 in division play.
While the baseball team capped its late season surge the Blue Devils golfers continued their season undefeated cruise across the Section 10 tracks by underscoring Tupper Lake 223-259.
On a day when the OFA and Canton pitchers combined for 12 walks the Devil combination of Tyler Sovie (4 innings) and Seth Sholette (3 innings) combined to allow just one hit, a double by Nick Romano.
“All of the pitchers struggled with the umpires strike zone today and we had five fly balls dropped. But we just kept battling and we kept hitting the ball,” said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno.
The Devils also played with an air of concern for centerfielder Alex Mitchell who suffered a broken ankle in gym class on Thursday.
“Losing Alex is a huge loss and we are all supporting him. He plays an outstanding centerfield and after a 4-for-4 day against Gouverneur he had lifted his batting average over .500,” said Coach Brenno.
“But we were able to bring some JVs up and we used Haydin McDonald in centerfield and Tyler Sovie started on the mound. I really like where we stand right now. We have three starting pitchers throwing very well and we are hitting the ball,” said Coach Brenno.
Cam Griffith singled twice for the Devils, Sovie belted a triple and Haydin McDonald, Seth Sholette and Nicholi Ramsdell all singled.
The OFA Golfers (8-0-1) moved with a match at Salmon River for an unbeaten season with a win on the challenging topography of the Tupper Lake Country Club. The win also kept the Devils tied with Canton for the NAC lead.
The Devils’ six scoring golfers finished in a span of five strokes.
Jack Mills finished at 42 followed by Michael Myers and Ethan Bouchard at 44, Jacob Chapman at 46 and Andrew Doser at 47. Bauer Callahan led Tupper Lake at 45.
