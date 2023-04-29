In the first half of the NAC Central Baseball season, big innings had been a stumbling block and the fifth inning had detoured the OFA Blue Devils attempts for a win.
On Friday the Devils reversed the script in belated home opener and presented Coach Brooks Brenno with his first win as the program’s varsity coach.
After spotting the Stoners a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning the Devils answered with seven in the bottom of the inning and went on to collect 20 hits and secure a 20-10 win in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In other OFA action the 5-2 Boys Lacrosse team, which has earned Honorable Mention in the New York State Class D rankings, posted a 20-3 at Plattsburgh High School and the golf team made a victorious debut under the direction of Coach Mark Henry securing a 215-249 win over Madrid-Waddington at the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
“We definitely have to keep working on our defense but we really got a lot of good looks today. We didn’t get down when Potsdam scored four times in the first inning and Lucca LaBella used great hustle to beat out an infield single in a key situation today,” said OFA Coach Brooks Brenno.
“It felt really good to play at home and it felt great to get a win. This is really a tight team and they hang in there together and support each other all of the time.”
The Devils received great leadership from their battery. Cam Griffith and Seth Sholette combined to pitch the win and catcher Dylan Sovie went 4-5 at the plate and his fourth hit drove in two runs to invoke the 10-run rule with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Alex Mitchell stroked three singles and scored four times and Hayden McDonald and Nicholi Ramsdell, who made a diving catch on foul pop fly from his firstbase position, also delivered three hits. Griffith, Madden West and Lucca LaBella singled twice and Collin Brenno added a single.
Bernard doubled and singled for Potsdam and Chase Rozler and Graham Rozler each singled twice. John Duffy, Charlie Rossner and Owen Miller all singled.
CANTON - Sophomore Mike Myers shot a medalist 37 highlighted by a eagle three on the 472-yard seventh hole where he chipped in from 25 yards out. Jacob Chapman followed at 43 leading a tight pack of Blue Devils which included Ethan Bouchard at 44, Nate Woods at 45, Jack Mills at 46 and Andrew Doser at 46.
“I was pleased with scores for the first match of the year. Michael Myers and Jacob Chapman played very well today,” said Coach Henry.
Canton Wins: In another opening match Canton defeated Norwood-Norfolk 220-259 led by Sam Sieminski 39, John O’Neill 40 and Ryan Jones 41. Jace Dutch led N-N at 43.
PLATTSBURGH - Tegan Frederick delivered five goals and one assist and Dylan Irvine netted four goals and one assist for the Devils who scored 12 goals in the second half.
“It was definitely a very good second half,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy who will lead his team to 7-1 Massena on Sunday to face a Raider squad coming off an 11-10 win over Canton on Friday.
Aiden O’Neill (1 assist) and Theodore Hewko scored three times for OFA and Landon Denner scored twice. Other scoring came from: Nate Irvine (1 assist), Brady Bullock (1 goal), Tanner Fonda (1 goal), Jack Morley (1 goal, 1 assist) and Landin McDonald (1 goal).
Alex Worden (6) and Jackson Thornhill (2) combined for 8 saves in goal for the Devils. Alex Duprey scored two goals for Plattsburgh.
