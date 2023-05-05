OFA goalie Molly Gausconi makes a save on Massena’s Kate Mayer in Thursday’s NAC Girls Lacrosse game at OFA. Dave Shea/The Journal.

The OFA Boys Lacrosse team continued a strong Northern Conference season with a shutout while the Lady Devils turned in an encouraging outing in a loss to Massena in Thursday’s action.

In NAC Central Softball OFA gained its second win of the season over Salmon River in a 22-11 decision.

