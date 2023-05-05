The OFA Boys Lacrosse team continued a strong Northern Conference season with a shutout while the Lady Devils turned in an encouraging outing in a loss to Massena in Thursday’s action.
In NAC Central Softball OFA gained its second win of the season over Salmon River in a 22-11 decision.
At the Ron Johnson Field the Lady Lacrosse Devils dropped a 12-2 decision to Massena and the Devils Boys posted a 9-0 victory at Colton-Pierrepont.
Massena 12 - OFA 2: Kathryn Mayer delivered three goals and four assists, Joie-Lynn Jabault netted two goals and one assist and Hailey LaSomb buried three goals to spark the Raiders to their second win over OFA in five days.
“We had to play a lot of defense in the first half because of turnovers but we played better in the second half. Massena so tough because they have a player in number 28 (Kathyrn Mayer) who has the ability to get a shot at any time,” said OFA Coach Matt Caratolo.
“We did a better job against them tonight.”
Maddy Miller scored two goals for OFA and Mia Jeneault tallied one goal with an assist. Molly Guasconi stopped 12 shots in the OFA goal.
Other scoring for Massena came from: Haylee Lazore (1 assist), Joey Phillips (1 goal), Lena LaShomb (1 goal), Samantha Arney (1 goal) and Keara Frost (1 goal).
OFA 9 - C-P 0: Alex Worden played the first three quarters in goal and Jackson Thornhill closed out the shutout in the fourth quarter for the 6-3 Blue Devils and the offense was sparked by Tegan Frederick with four goals and one assist and Aiden O’Neil with three goals and one assist.
Other scoring came from: Dylan Irvine with one assist, Brady Bullock with one goal and one assist, Ty Jacobs with one assist, Theordore Hewko with with one goal and Jack Morley with one assist.
FORT COVINGTON - Myah Myers singled and double in a nine-run third inning for the Lady Devils and went to four-hit outing with a homerun, a double and two singles. Zoee Williams pitched a complete game win and doubled and singled and Abby Raven connected for a triple and a single.
Chloe Best, Jorja Williams, Taylor Dashnaw and Emily Regan all singled.
Lindsey Durant rapped a homerun and a single for Salmon River and Kamry Thompson lined a double and two singles. Mataya Arquette and Mylee Lazore singled twice.
