CANTON — The schedule offered the OFA Boys Lacrosse team with an opportunity for a double turnabout as the Devils travelled to Canton on Tuesday.
The Devils seized upon the opportunity gaining a 13-8 win to reverse an early season loss to the Bears and to rebound from a loss to Massena on Sunday.
“This was exactly what our team needed to bounce back from our loss on Sunday. Our guys were ground ball warriors out there today and we started to gel nicely,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
“Moving forward we are looking forward to our second round matchups and hopefully we can improve our past games.”
The Devils took a 7-1 halftime lead and stretched it to 12-4 with a 5-3 margin in the third quarter.
Freshman Aiden O’Neil passed out six assists and sophomore Nate Irvine scored four goals with one assist to lead some offensive adjustments in the OFA (7-3) ranks. Tegan Frederick and Theodore Hewko both scored three times and Dylan Irvine delivered one goal and two assists.
Brady Bullock and Mikeal Adner both tallied single goals to back a 13-save effort by Devil netminder Alex Worden.
Josh Ayrassian scored three times for Canton (4-4) and Ethan Francey scored twice and assisted on a goal. Daniel Creuer and Josh McLear both came through with one goal and one assist and Jamara Musa and Josh Aldous both added assists.
Canton keeper Garritt Palmer stopped 15 shots.
