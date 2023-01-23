OFA relied on tough man to man defense and timely connections from the outside to build a 27-17 lead over Canton late in the third quarter. Defense and the ability to protect the ball proved to be the vital in the final 1:56 an extremely physical grind-it-out 45-39 win over Canton on Friday.

Last week OFA bested Salmon River 66-42.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.