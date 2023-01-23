OFA relied on tough man to man defense and timely connections from the outside to build a 27-17 lead over Canton late in the third quarter. Defense and the ability to protect the ball proved to be the vital in the final 1:56 an extremely physical grind-it-out 45-39 win over Canton on Friday.
Last week OFA bested Salmon River 66-42.
It was the Devils’ biggest NAC Central win in the past two seasons and and Coach Dakota Brady’s team had to grit its way through the final 1:56 which crept at a tedious and nerve-wracking pace after scoring leader Justice McIntyre fouled out after converting twice at the rim for a 40-30 lead.
Conner Graveline sank two free throws for a 42-30 margin with 1:28 to play. The Devils (3-5 NAC Central) went 3-8 the rest of the way from the line but used key defensive rebounds by Alex Worden and Graveline to prevent the Bears (4-4) from getting than any closer than 44-39 on a free throw by Aoymi Odetoyinbo.
“It was a great effort by the boys tonight. They stuck to the pre-game plan and did what they needed to be successful in this win. Connor Graveline and Alex Worden did a great job boxing out even with being undersized and collectively we crashed the boards hard as a team,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Will Graveline had a nice game for us off the bench and our defense is what put us in position to win the game. And we made some nice adjustments as the game went on.”
The Devils opened a 14-6 lead in the second quarter on a jumper by Shea Graveline and turned back Canton rallies throughout the game. A thunderous two-handed drop-set dunk by Odetoyinbo cut the difference to 17-16 and Worden upped the margin to 22-17 with an improvised fall-away shot in the lane at the halftime buzzer.
Worden also provided a 27-17 lead with his first varsity 3-pointer and McIntyre buried a long 3-pointer for a 33-27 lead after a Ryan Jones drive cut the difference to 30-27.
Jones’ ability to get to the rim produced nine points in the fourth quarter and a game-high 19 points, with 9-13 free throw shooting. The Bears who went 15-31 from the foul line and OFA went 9-23 from the line but gained a decisive 6-2 advantage in 3-pointers.
McIntrye scored seven points in the fourth quarter before drawing his foul and hit four 3’s in a 17 point effort for OFA which also received eight points from Shea Polniak (6 assists) and Will Graveline and six from Connor Graveline and Worden (4 rebounds). Alex Mitchell also grabbed four rebounds.
Luke Wentworth tallied eight points for Canton and Ethan Francey netted seven with a life-giving 3-pointer in the fourth quarter which cut the difference to 43-35 with 54 seconds left. Odetoyinbo tallied three points and blocked four shots and Talon Green added two points.
“Scoring has been a problem for us all season and we have really struggled from the foul line this season,” said Canton Troy Lassial whose team has used its defensive consistency to gain a 9-6 overall record.
“Tonight we just didn’t make enough shots and OFA hit some key shots.”
In other NAC Central contests of the night co-leader Malone (6-1) downed Salmon River 72-42, Massena outscored Potsdam 60-51 and co-leader Gouverneur (6-1) had its nonleague game with Watertown postponed.
Canton JVs 51 - OFA 33: The Golden Bears used an extended 1-3-1 zone defense to allow just six points in the fourth quarter to the Blue Devils who fashioned a 16-10 rally in the third after the Bears took a 33-11 halftime lead.
Zadok Roiger tallied 15 points to lead the Bears who used strong interior defense to trigger transition opportunities throughout the game. Charlie Todd tallied 10 points in the win, Jackson Ames dropped in eight, Paul Redfern added six and Dan Richardson and Lucas Howie each chipped in five.
Blake Morrill buried three 3-pointers scoring a game-high 17 points for OFA followed by Jack Pike (6), Noah White (4), Ian Rose (4) and Michael Myers (2).
OFA OVER SR
In posting their second NAC Central win of the season the Blue Devils took a 15-6 first quarter lead and reeled off a 17-6 run in the third quarter defeating Salmon River 66-42 last week.
Justice McIntyre continued his season-long production at the rim with 25 points. Alex Mitchell buried three 3s in the second period on his way to a 13 point outing and Shea Polniak netted six of his nine points in the third quarter.
Ryan Mitchell tallied six points followed by Connor Graveline (4), Jacob Farley (2), Will Graveline (2), Madden West (2) and Lucca LaBella (1).
Jared Jacobs tallied 22 points and Sebastian Laughlin dropped in 10 for Salmon River.
“It was nice to get a win on the board with a road win and to get a lot of different guys minutes. Alex Mitchell hit some 3s which was is good for us. Hopefully this will start pushing us back in the right direction,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
body text: The Devils will host Canton on Friday which will be Biddy Basketball Night. Members of the Saturday Biddy Basketball program will play at halftime of the varsity and junior varsity games.
The OFA JVs gained a 75-13 win at Salmon River with 10 players scoring led by Rainder McCallus with 14 points, Logan VanGorden with 13 points and Adam Lucas with 12. Other scoring came from: Dempsey Sutton (6), Blake Morrill (6), Kaleb Dawley (3), Noah White (6) and Ian Rose (7).
