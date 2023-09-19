MALONE — Tyler Sovie scored two goals in the 13 minutes and three in the game sparking the OFA Boys Soccer team which rebounded from Saturdays 1-0 loss to Chazy to blank Malone 5-0 on Monday.

The Blue Devils climbed to 5-1 in the NAC Central Division as Ian Rose stopped six shots in the victory. Sovie completed his hat trick scoring in the fifth minute of the second half and Collin Brenno and Blake Morrill also scored in the contest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.