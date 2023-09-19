MALONE — Tyler Sovie scored two goals in the 13 minutes and three in the game sparking the OFA Boys Soccer team which rebounded from Saturdays 1-0 loss to Chazy to blank Malone 5-0 on Monday.
The Blue Devils climbed to 5-1 in the NAC Central Division as Ian Rose stopped six shots in the victory. Sovie completed his hat trick scoring in the fifth minute of the second half and Collin Brenno and Blake Morrill also scored in the contest.
The OFA Girls (2-3 Central) were unable to generate any consistent offensive pressure in suffering a 4-0 home loss to a 4-1 Malone team which has lost only to Massena. Massena dropped OFA 7-0 in action staged last week.
Malone 4 - OFA 0: The Huskies clogged the passing lanes throughout the game finishing with a 22-1 shots on goal advantage and opened a 3-0 halftime lead with three goals in a seven minute span.
Regan McArdle opened the scoring by slamming home a deflected corner kick in the 11th minute, Cailyn Walfield converted a high shot from just outside the penalty area and Natalie Ashlaw floated a shot just under the crossbar.
OFA keeper Julia Ives (18 saves) broke up two close range Huskie opportunities in the second half and allowed only a goal by Adyson King who netted her own rebound after being stopped at point blank range.
“We played a little better in the second half. They were a good team,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
Kylie Barkman made only one save in the Malone goal but it was a beauty as she made fingertip leaping deflection on a shot by Ella Ramsdell who made some nice runs in the course of the game.
In the loss to Massena Coach Brady credited Meriam Skamperle for strong midfield play and Julia Ives for making a lot of good saves.
The OFA JVs stayed unbeaten in divisional play with a 4-2 comeback win over Malone and a 1-0 win over Massena.
