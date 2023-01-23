OFA and Canton both dropped nonleague games to Section 7 opponents on Saturday.
The Blue Devils saw a series of comeback efforts denied by Plattsburgh High in a 54-47 decision and Saranac Central dropped Canton 50-38.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 9:58 am
Plattsburgh 54 - OFA 47: Cora Long buried three 3-pointers in the second quarter where the Hornets took a 34-25 lead. Led by a game-high 22 points by Abby Raven the Devils gained a 22-20 advantage in the second half and put together a quick run to cut the margin to 47-45 on a 3-pointer by Amya LaFlair with 4:31 remaining in the game.
Plattsburgh answered with the fifth 3 of Long’s 21-point effort and held serve down the stretch. Calli Fitzwater went 4-6 in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points and Bailey Hewsan.
Raven tallied eight points in the second quarter, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots and Amya LaFlair buried three 3s in a 15-point effort. Olivia Merrill tallied four points with nine rebounds and tree assists and Zoee Williams tallied six points on two first quarter 3s.
Saranac Central 50 - Canton 38: Sydney Myers scored a game-high 23 points leading the Lady Chiefs who gained a 27-15 scoring advantage in the second half. Ava Hoy and Calie Klassen combined for 13 and 12 points leading Canton followed by Olivia Whire (5), Winnie Downs (6) and Jose Gabriel (2).
“Saranac is a very good state ranked Class B team. We were up at the half but they had stronger more experienced players that made the difference in the second half,” said Canton Coach Jim DiSalvo.
“We scheduled tough nonleague opponents to get stronger down the road. This was a great game to build our confidence and expose that we need to improve on before the playoffs.
