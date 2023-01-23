OFA's Abby Raven blocks a shot in Saturday's non league game with Plattsburgh High School.Dave Shea/The Journal.

OFA and Canton both dropped nonleague games to Section 7 opponents on Saturday.

The Blue Devils saw a series of comeback efforts denied by Plattsburgh High in a 54-47 decision and Saranac Central dropped Canton 50-38.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.