FORT COVINGTON - After tying in an early season meet OFA and Canton fashioned parralel winning streak which culminated with the Blue Devils and the Golden Bears tying for the Northern Conference Championship at 10-0-1.
The teams completed unbeaten seasons on Monday with OFA winning over Salmon River 217 to 235 at the Cedar View Country Club and Canton besting host Madrid-Waddington 224-278 at the Patridge Run Golf and Country Club which will play host to the Section 10 Team Championships on Thursday and the individual championship and the state qualifier round on Friday.
OFA def SR: The Blue Devils’ depth and consistency carried the day against the Shamrocks who received a medalist round of 37 from Carter Johnson and 42s from Brady Conners and Kahontio Lazore.
Sophomores Michael Myers and Ethan Bouchard led OFA with rounds of 38 and seniors Jack Mills and Andrew Doser crafted rounds of 46 and 49 in their final regular season meets.
Nate Woods rounded out the scoring with a 46.
Canton def M-W: Ryan Jones led the Golden Bears with a medalist round of 39 followed John O’Neil at 43 and Sam Sieminski at 46. Jackson Zebedee and Dan O’Neil roundedout the scoring at 48 and 49.
Kyle Murph’s 42 led M-W followed by Grant Hayes at 49 and Parker Bogart at 54.
OFA def C-P: All three of OFA’s seniors figured prominently in the Senior Day win over Colton-Pierrepont at the St. Lawrence State Park. Mills posted a medalist 37, Clark posted a season low 42 and Doser turned in a 43 in very consistent team effort.
Michael Myers came in with a 40 and Nate Woods tallied a 43.
Carter Brown led C-P with a round of 54.
“It was another very consistent effort from six golfers. We honored three great seniors in Gabe Clark, Andrew Doser and Jack Mills. A lot of years dedicated to the program from these three.”, said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
OFA def TL: The OFA Golfers (8-0-1) stayed unbeaten on the challenging topography of the Tupper Lake Country Club.
The Devils’ six scoring golfers finished in a span of five strokes.
Jack Mills finished at 42 followed by Michael Myers and Ethan Bouchard at 44, Jacob Chapman at 46 and Andrew Doser at 47. Bauer Callahan led Tupper Lake at 45.
