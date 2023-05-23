OFA’s three senior golfers Jack Mills, Andrew Doser and Gabe Clark were honored along with their parents at Wednesday’s golf match against C-P. Dave Shea/The Journal.

FORT COVINGTON - After tying in an early season meet OFA and Canton fashioned parralel winning streak which culminated with the Blue Devils and the Golden Bears tying for the Northern Conference Championship at 10-0-1.

The teams completed unbeaten seasons on Monday with OFA winning over Salmon River 217 to 235 at the Cedar View Country Club and Canton besting host Madrid-Waddington 224-278 at the Patridge Run Golf and Country Club which will play host to the Section 10 Team Championships on Thursday and the individual championship and the state qualifier round on Friday.

