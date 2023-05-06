A series of putts slid tantalizingly away from the cup for players on both teams as the final two foursomes of OFA and Canton played the ninth and final hole of Friday’s NAC match at the St. Lawrence State Park.
The frustration of the finale left the defending NAC Champion Golden Bears and OFA tied at 206-206 in a key match of an early season complicated by weather postponements.
OFA will play a makeup match with Gouverneur on Sunday at the St. Lawrence State Park. Gouverneur will be coming off a win over Madrid-Waddington on Friday.
OFA, Canton tie: Ethan Bouchard earned medalist honors for OFA with an even par round of 35 which included a birdie on the fifth hole. Jack Mills and Nate Woods followed at 40 and 41 and Jacob Chapman and Mike Myers rounded out the scoring with rounds of 44 and 46.
Ryan Jones at 36 and Sam Sieminski at 38 with a birdie on nine anchored the Canton effort which also included rounds of 40 and 45 from John and Dan O’Neill and a 47 from Will McDonough.
Gouv def M-W: The Wildcats downed Madrid-Waddington 258-267 led by a medalist round of 38 by Raine Rumble who birdied the fourth and fifth holes at the Gouverneur Country Club. Trevor Moore carded a 51 and Caitlyn Storie posted a 53.
Parker Bogart led M-W with a 48, Kyle Murphy shot a 50, Grant Hayes and Caleb Hayden matched 56s and Austin Sullivan finished at 57.
